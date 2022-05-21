Clarence Avant, famed music executive, endorses Rick Caruso for mayor

Clarence Avant, the 91-year-old music-industry titan feted by Barack Obama, Quincy Jones and Clive Davis within the documentary “The Black Godfather,” has thrown his help behind billionaire developer Rick Caruso within the L.A. mayoral race.

Caruso, in a press release to The Times, mentioned, “I’ve known and loved Clarence for many years, and I am humbled and grateful to have his support. He is not only a legend, but someone who loves L.A. and has devoted his life to lifting up the city that has provided us all so much.”

Avant couldn’t be reached for remark.

Avant’s endorsement comes six months after his spouse, the philanthropist and activist Jackie Avant, was murdered within the couple’s Beverly Hills residence in December. The killing shocked town amid a rise in homicides final yr.

Aariel Maynor, 30, pleaded responsible to homicide, housebreaking and weapons costs in Avant’s dying in March. Maynor was sentenced to 190 years to life in jail.

Clarence Avant got here to broad recognitionfor his work managing jazz acts corresponding to Sarah Vaughn and Freddie Hubbard, founding report labels that launched albums by Bill Withers and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, bringing the primary African American owned FM radio station to L.A. and chairing the board of Motown Records. Music executives from David Geffen, Jimmy Iovine and Sylvia Rhone counted him as a mentor.

The rapper Snoop Dogg, who spoke fondly of Avant in “The Black Godfather” movie, endorsed Caruso earlier this week.

Avant’s involvement in California politics goes again many years, from his appointment to the state’s Board of Education below Gov. Jerry Brown within the ‘70s to becoming a major fundraiser for Barack Obama’s presidential run.

One of Caruso’s opponents within the race, L.A. congresswoman Karen Bass, has additionally lined up leisure {industry} help from Endeavor Chief Executive Ari Emanuel, director J.J. Abrams and actor-rapper Donald Glover.