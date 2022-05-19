Clarence Seedorf joins the UEFA Foundation for Children board | Inside UEFA

Clarence Seedorf has joined the UEFA Foundation for Children’s board of trustees.

Seedorf, who stays the one participant to have lifted the UEFA Champions League with three completely different golf equipment, has devoted himself to social tasks each throughout and after his enjoying profession, utilizing the ability of sport to encourage constructive change.

“We are delighted Clarence is joining the UEFA Foundation for Children family,” mentioned UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin, who can also be chairman of the UEFA Foundation for Children.

“Not only does he carry an inspirational story as one of the most successful footballers of his generation, he has continually used his experiences to help make the world a better place for others. Having Clarence on our team will be a huge benefit to the Foundation as we work together to improve the lives of disadvantaged children all over the world.”

Giving again to communities





Seedorf meets followers after a UEFA Foundation charity matchSPORTSFILE

Seedorf, who speaks six languages and represented the Netherlands 87 instances, added: “It’s an honour and a pleasure to join the UEFA Foundation for Children. I have followed its activities closely and am very happy to join in support of its work.

“I’ve spoken with President Čeferin for a while and recognize that he has embraced the concept of me becoming a member of the staff. I hope we will get pleasure from this relationship for a very long time, do some nice issues and provides again to communities all over the world.”

After signing with the Foundation, Seedorf spoke more about the role in a special Q&A session, outlining the importance of sport as a vehicle for change as well as looking ahead to UEFA EURO 2020.

Clarence, welcome to the UEFA Foundation for Children. How do you see your role on the board of trustees developing?

“I feel becoming a member of the Foundation is a pleasant evolution of my relationship with UEFA which has been in place for a while, and collectively we perceive the significance that soccer has in society and within the lives of children.

“I’ve been involved in foundations for over 20 years, and that has given me great insight into what it takes to make an impact and create projects that make a difference.

“But first, I need to perceive significantly better and be taught from the place the Foundation stands now and the way I can carry my information and expertise on board as a way to obtain the targets of the Foundation, and finally, enhance upon what’s there now and produce added worth as a staff member. I actually sit up for this and I’m very pleased with this appointment.”

How important is it that players and sportspeople use their influence as a force for good?

“Well, many gamers truly are concerned in charitable organisations, both their very own or lending their identify to different establishments or organisations.

“It’s something very personal and some are more involved than others, some are visionary in what they do and involved in decision-making processes where others prefer to be more behind the scenes or low-key.

“Nobody has an obligation to run in entrance however I feel all of us have an obligation so as to add worth to all those that have given us a lot over time.

“I’ve always seen a lot of goodwill from players to participate in good causes and I’m just happy to continue my part in that without comparing or having expectations of others. I believe we should start with ourselves and try to put as much in as we can.”

Who have been your personal inspirations and position fashions by way of the course of your life?





Seedorf celebrating UEFA Champions League success with AC Milan in 2007Bongarts/Getty Images

“The first people are my parents, of course. They’ve always been very positive role models in my life. I would also say some of the teachers I had from school and in my football youth.

“Nelson Mandela, notably, has all the time performed and nonetheless performs a really central position within the core of my mission – enduring conditions and beginning a path for us to observe and to maintain on pushing for individuals who are much less privileged and for a extra peaceable world.

“My belief is that peace comes through education, and education has to have, as a backbone, sports, especially in the early stages of life. These are the key elements I believe will change the world. And we have the capacity and the means to, as a team, make that difference.

“Having position fashions in life – and that is the place we return somewhat bit to gamers – I feel that the position that gamers have right this moment, much more than 20 years in the past, is to be a constructive position mannequin and to bear in mind that youngsters are trying as much as you and observe your actions and behaviours.

“Those role models have always continued to keep me on the right path – that spiritual path, actually, of giving and adding value where we can.”

Mandela talked concerning the energy of sport to encourage change on this planet. How vital can it’s as a social software?

“He was able to change the face of a whole country and the understanding of unity through sport. So, it’s just a very, very strong, efficient and effective tool when it’s used properly.

“That’s what I consider we must be aiming for: to create and embrace very sturdy and sustainable tasks that use sport as a basic software to enhance the general growth and lives of younger children.

“Playing sport between the ages of five and 12 is scientifically proven to help with cognitive and creative development in kids – it should be a right for every child to have.”