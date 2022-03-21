Clarence Thomas Hospitalized After Experiencing ‘Flu-Like’ Symptoms

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized with an an infection after reportedly experiencing flu-like signs.

According to an announcement from the Supreme Court, the 73-year-old conservative justice was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, DC, on Friday night.

“He underwent tests, was diagnosed with an infection, and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics,” the assertion stated. “His symptoms are abating, he is resting comfortably, and he expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two.”

“Justice Thomas will participate in the consideration and discussion of any cases for which he is not present on the basis of the briefs, transcripts, and audio of the oral arguments,” it added.

For years, Clarence Thomas has been seen because the conservative anchor on the nation’s highest court docket, each for his unflagging dedication to originalism and his being the longest-service justice on the court docket, appointed in 1991.

Thomas’s sickness comes at a time when the composition of the court docket is presently receiving heightened public consideration, with the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer and this week’s affirmation hearings for Breyer’s potential successor, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.