Clarke inquest to hear from ex’s friends

An inquest into the deaths of Hannah Clarke and her youngsters is about to listen to extra about her estranged husband – the person who poured gas into their automobile earlier than lighting it.

The actions of Rowan Baxter on February 19, 2020 brought on the deaths of Ms Clarke in addition to Aaliyah, six, Laianah, 4, and Trey, three.

The 31-year-old was leaving her dad or mum’s Camp Hill, Brisbane house to take the youngsters to highschool about 8.30am when Baxter climbed into the passenger seat of her automobile, saying he needed to see the youngsters, the inquest sitting in Brisbane since Monday has been instructed.

But he was holding a jerry can and knife and had tried to interrupt Ms Clarke’s wrist two weeks prior.

She additionally had a safety order towards him.

Ms Clarke instructed Baxter to get out the car, however he ordered her to drive.

Moments after she pulled up close to a person washing his automobile, interesting to him to name police, the automobile burst into flames.

Baxter had poured petrol within the car, earlier than dropping a lighter.

Ms Clarke and Baxter received out, however he then grabbed a knife from the automobile, utilizing it to fatally stab himself.

Ms Clarke handed away the identical day in hospital.

Superintendent Ben Martain of the police’s home and household violence unit was grilled on Tuesday about indicators or pink flags, with counsel aiding Dr Jacoba Brasch QC saying many for Ms Clarke have been “in plain sight”.

These included suicide threats, youngster custody disputes, precise or pending separation, age disparity and a sufferer’s intuitive sense of worry.

But Supt Martain stated home and household violence homicides have been tough to foretell.

All Queensland Police members are actually required to finish coaching in coercive management, he instructed the inquest.

The course taking about two hours went on-line in January, with 4500 out of simply over 12,000 members having accomplished the coaching thus far.

The inquest has heard Ms Clarke suffered burns on 97 per cent of her physique, But she was “incredibly brave” telling first responders what occurred.

“It was just amazing the things she was able to tell me and how much she was able to help us,” Senior Constable Angus Skaines stated.

The state ambulance service’s specialist medical director Stephen Rashford stated he discovered Ms Clarke “incredibly courageous”, including paramedics reassured her as a lot as they may realizing her accidents weren’t survivable.

Friends of Baxter are because of take the stand on Wednesday, earlier than the inquest hears from household and pals of Ms Clarke later this week.

Coroner Jane Bentley is anticipated to find out if something may have been performed to forestall the deaths.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14