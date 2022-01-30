Clash During Assam Eviction Drive, Police Use Tear Gas

Assam conflict: Two policemen acquired minor accidents within the conflict, officers mentioned. (Representational)

Diphu (Assam):

Locals clashed with police throughout an eviction drive in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district close to the inter-state border with Nagaland on Sunday, officers mentioned.

Security forces fired a number of rounds within the air and lobbed tear gasoline shells as locals, protesting the eviction, threw stones at them, they mentioned.

The folks, whom the federal government claims to be encroachers, have been peacefully protesting within the Lahorijan space in opposition to the operation by Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council however bother began as authorities tried to tug down a spot of worship.

Soon the protesters, who have been shouting slogans with placards of their arms, turned violent and began hurling stones on the safety personnel, police mentioned.

Two policemen, together with the officer-in-charge of Khatkhati police station Raju Duara, acquired minor accidents, they mentioned.

To management the state of affairs, police lobbed tear gasoline shells and in addition fired within the air, they added.

The eviction drive was carried out to clear 100 “illegal” homes from the world, officers mentioned.

Karbi Anglong Deputy Commissioner Dibakar Nath and Superintendent of Police Pushpraj Singh have been current on the spot to supervise the operation.

Similar operations have been carried out within the space on December 20 and 24.

The Assam authorities has been evicting “encroachers” in numerous elements of the state after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assumed workplace in May final 12 months.

Two folks have been killed and a number of other injured as an analogous eviction drive was carried out in Gorukhuti space of Darrang district in September..

An eviction drive was additionally carried out in Lumding forest space of Hojai district in November.

