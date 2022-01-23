Clashes break out in Burkina Faso capital as banned demo goes ahead

Authorities within the Burkina Faso capital on Thursday banned a deliberate weekend protest at lack of safety within the troubled West African nation, the place a November 2021 rally turned bloody.

The demo, referred to as for Saturday by a civil society motion referred to as Sauvons le Burkina (Save Burkina), was prohibited for “security reasons”, municipal secretary Christian Charles Rouamba mentioned in a letter.

The identical group staged a protest on November 27 in opposition to the failure of President Roch Marc Christian Kabore to quell jihadist violence that has engulfed the previous French colony.

That demonstration, which drew a whole bunch of protestors, was additionally banned, and round a dozen have been injured in clashes with safety forces.

A separate demonstration is deliberate for Saturday in assist of neighbouring Mali, whose ruling junta is beneath sanctions imposed by the regional Economic Community of African States (ECOWAS). It has to this point not been banned.

Groups linked to Al-Qaeda and the so-called Islamic State group have plagued the landlocked Sahel nation since 2015, killing about 2,000 individuals, in line with an AFP tally.

Around 1.5 million individuals are internally displaced, in line with the newest figures launched by the nationwide emergency company CONASUR.