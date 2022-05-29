Clashes break out near Israeli flag march

Thousands of flag-waving Israeli nationalists have marched by the Muslim quarter of Jerusalem’s Old City in a deeply divisive parade that Palestinian factions warned might re-ignite their battle with Israel.

Police earlier fired stun grenades at Palestinians who pelted them with stones within the al-Aqsa mosque compound as report numbers of Jews visited the holy website, a few of them showing to wish in defiance of a long-standing ban.

The annual Jerusalem procession celebrates Israel’s seize of the Old City within the 1967 Middle East conflict and attracts hundreds of cheering, chanting individuals to its slender, stone streets.

“Death to Arabs,” some youths shouted as they entered Damascus Gate, the primary entrance to the Old City’s Muslim neighbourhood.

“An Arab is a son of a whore,” one small group yelled out in entrance of Jerusalem’s historic partitions.

Ahead of the march, police stated 2600 Jews toured al-Aqsa esplanade, a report quantity for a single day.

Some of the guests wore spiritual garb and prostrated themselves.

A number of held up Israeli flags and sang the nationwide anthem.

The preacher of the mosque, Sheikh Ikrima Sabri, denounced their behaviour.

“What happened today in al-Aqsa mosque hadn’t taken place since 1967,” he informed Reuters, accusing the federal government of intentionally trying to escalate tensions.

The Islamist group Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip, additionally condemned the scenes, which went viral on social media.

“The Israel government is fully responsible for all these reckless policies and the following consequences,” senior Hamas official Bassem Naim informed Reuters.

In latest years, Hamas has solid itself as a defender of Muslim Jerusalem.

After weeks of confrontations final yr over Palestinian evictions within the metropolis, Hamas fired rockets into Israel throughout the march, triggering an 11-day conflict that killed a minimum of 250 Palestinians in Gaza and 13 individuals in Israel.

As nationalists draped in Israel’s blue and white flag gathered at Damascus Gate, a drone flew overhead trailing a Palestinian flag.

A person rushed as much as the crowds and waved one other Palestinian flag at them earlier than being dragged away.

Inside town, small fights sporadically broke out.

One Israeli youth was videoed utilizing pepper spray on a Palestinian lady, resulting in an alternate of punches and kicks.

However, some marchers stated that they had are available peace.

“I know my neighbours aren’t so happy that we’re here but we didn’t come to annoy them, we came to be happy for Jerusalem,” stated Yair Sussman, 17, a Jewish seminary who research at a college within the occupied West Bank.

Clashes have been reported throughout the West Bank on Sunday, injuring a minimum of 30 Palestinians, medics stated.

Israel views all of Jerusalem as its everlasting and indivisible capital whereas Palestinians need the jap part as capital of their future state.

Hamas sees all of modern-day Israel as occupied.

Palestinians view Sunday’s march as an Israeli present of drive and a part of a broader marketing campaign to bolster Jewish presence throughout town.

However, Israeli Minister Naftali Bennett defended his determination to let the march go forward, arguing that it had turn out to be an annual occasion.

“Waving the Israeli flag in the capital of Israel is perfectly acceptable,” he stated on Sunday.

Israeli police repeatedly clashed with Palestinians within the al-Aqsa compound in April, throughout the holy month of Ramadan, with Muslims angered by the rising numbers of Jewish guests to the mosque esplanade.

Two weeks in the past the funeral of al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, killed throughout an Israeli military West Bank raid, descended into chaos when police charged the mourners and yanked away Palestinian flags.

Al-Aqsa is the third holiest website in Islam.

It can also be revered by Jews because the Temple Mount – a vestige of their religion’s two historic temples.