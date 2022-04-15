Clashes erupt at Jerusalem holy site, 152 Palestinians hurt

JERUSALEM — Palestinians clashed with Israeli police on the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem earlier than daybreak on Friday as 1000’s gathered for prayers through the holy month of Ramadan. Medics stated that no less than 152 Palestinians had been wounded.

The holy web site, which is sacred to Jews and Muslims, has usually been the epicenter of Israeli-Palestinian unrest, and tensions had been already heightened amid a current wave of violence. Clashes on the web site final 12 months helped spark an 11-day warfare with Hamas militants within the Gaza Strip.

The clashes come at a very delicate time. Ramadan this 12 months coincides with Passover, a serious weeklong Jewish vacation starting Friday at sunset, and Christian holy week, which culminates on Easter Sunday. The holidays are anticipated to carry tens of 1000’s of trustworthy into Jerusalem’s Old City, residence to main websites sacred to all three religions.

Hours after the clashes started, the police introduced that that they had put an finish to the violence and arrested “hundreds” of suspects. They stated the mosque was re-opened and that Friday’s noon prayers would happen as traditional. Tens of 1000’s of individuals had been anticipated.

Israeli authorities stated that they had earlier held negotiations with Muslim leaders to make sure calm and permit the prayers to happen, however that Palestinian youths hurled stones at police, triggering the violence. Palestinian witnesses, who spoke on situation of anonymity out of safety considerations, stated a small group of Palestinians threw rocks at police, who then entered the compound in drive, setting off a wider conflagration.

Videos circulating on-line confirmed Palestinians throwing rocks and fireworks and police firing tear fuel and stun grenades on the sprawling esplanade surrounding the mosque. Others confirmed worshippers barricading themselves contained in the mosque.

Later within the morning, Israeli police entered the mosque and had been arresting folks. Israeli safety forces hardly ever enter the constructing, and after they do it’s seen by Palestinians as a serious escalation.

The Palestinian Red Crescent emergency service stated it handled 152 folks, a lot of them wounded by rubber-coated bullets or stun grenades, or overwhelmed with batons. The endowment stated one of many guards on the web site was shot within the eye with a rubber bullet.

The Israeli police stated three officers had been wounded from “massive stone-throwing,” with two evacuated from the scene for remedy.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry stated that dozens of masked males carrying Palestinian and Hamas flags had marched to the compound earlier than daybreak on Friday and gathered stones and different objects in anticipation of unrest.

“Police were forced to enter the grounds to disperse the crowd and remove the stones and rocks, in order to prevent further violence,” it tweeted.

The police stated they waited till prayers had been over and the crowds began to disperse. In a press release, it stated crowds began hurling rocks within the route of the Western Wall, a close-by Jewish holy web site, forcing them to behave.

Palestinians view any massive deployment of police at Al-Aqsa as a serious provocation.

Israel’s nationwide safety minister, Omer Barlev, who oversees the police drive, stated Israel had “no interest” in violence on the holy web site however that police had been pressured to confront “violent elements” that attacked them with stones and metallic bars. He stated Israel was dedicated to freedom of worship for Jews and Muslims alike.

The mosque is the third holiest web site in Islam. It is constructed on a hilltop in Jerusalem’s Old City that’s the most sacred web site for Jews, who confer with it because the Temple Mount as a result of it was the positioning of the Jewish temples in antiquity. It has been a serious flashpoint for Israeli-Palestinian violence for many years and was the epicenter of the 2000-2005 Palestinian intifada, or rebellion.

Israel captured east Jerusalem, residence to Al-Aqsa and different main holy websites, within the 1967 warfare and annexed it in a transfer not acknowledged internationally. Palestinians need the jap a part of town to be the capital of a future unbiased state together with the West Bank and Gaza, which Israel additionally captured through the warfare almost 55 years in the past.

Tensions have soared in current weeks following a collection of assaults by Palestinians that killed 14 folks inside Israel. Israel has carried out a wave of arrests and navy operations throughout the occupied West Bank, setting off clashes with Palestinians.

The Palestinian Health Ministry stated a 17-year-old died early Friday from wounds suffered throughout clashes with Israeli forces in Jenin, within the occupied West Bank, the day earlier than.

At least 25 Palestinians have been killed within the current wave of violence, in accordance with an Associated Press rely, a lot of whom had carried out assaults or had been concerned within the clashes, but in addition an unarmed girl and a lawyer who seems to have been killed by mistake.

Weeks of protests and clashes in Jerusalem throughout Ramadan final 12 months ultimately ignited an 11-day warfare with Hamas, the Islamic militant group that guidelines the Gaza Strip.

Israel had lifted restrictions and brought different steps to attempt to calm tensions forward of Ramadan, however the assaults and the navy raids have caused one other cycle of unrest.

Hamas condemned what it stated had been “brutal attacks” on worshippers at Al-Aqsa by Israeli forces, saying Israel would bear “all the consequences.” It called on all Palestinians to “stand by our people in Jerusalem.”

Earlier this week, Hamas and different militant teams in Gaza had referred to as on Palestinians to camp out on the Al-Aqsa mosque over the weekend. Palestinians have lengthy feared that Israel plans to take over the positioning or partition it.

Israeli authorities say they’re dedicated to sustaining the established order, however lately nationalist and spiritual Jews have visited the positioning in massive numbers with police escorts.

In current weeks, a radical Jewish group had referred to as on folks to carry animals to the positioning as a way to sacrifice them for Passover, providing money rewards for individuals who succeeded and even tried. Israeli police work to forestall such actions, however the name was extensively circulated by Palestinians on social media, together with requires Muslims to forestall any sacrifices from going down.

Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, the rabbi of the Western Wall, issued a press release calling on Muslim leaders to behave to cease the violence. It additionally famous that “bringing a sacrifice to the Temple Mount today is in opposition to the decision of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel.”