Clashes erupt at Jerusalem holy site, 59 Palestinians hurt

toggle caption Mahmoud Illean/AP

Mahmoud Illean/AP

JERUSALEM — Clashes broke out early Friday between Israeli police and Palestinians on the Al-Aqsa Mosque, a serious holy web site in Jerusalem, and medics stated not less than 59 Palestinians had been wounded.

The Islamic endowment that administers the location stated Israeli police entered in pressure earlier than daybreak, as hundreds of worshippers had been gathered on the mosque for early morning prayers throughout the holy month of Ramadan. Israel stated its forces entered to take away rocks and stones that had been gathered in anticipation of violence.

Videos circulating on-line confirmed Palestinians hurling rocks and police firing tear gasoline and stun grenades. Others confirmed worshippers barricading themselves contained in the mosque itself amid what seemed to be clouds of tear gasoline.

The Palestinian Red Crescent emergency service stated it evacuated 59 wounded individuals to hospitals. The endowment stated one of many guards on the web site was shot within the eye with a rubber bullet.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry stated dozens of masked males carrying Palestinian and Hamas flags marched to the compound early Friday and gathered stones.

“Police were forced to enter the grounds to disperse the crowd and remove the stones and rocks, in order to prevent further violence,” it tweeted.

The mosque is the third holiest web site in Islam. It is constructed on a hilltop that’s the most sacred web site for Jews, who seek advice from it because the Temple Mount. It has been a serious flashpoint for Israeli-Palestinian violence for many years.

Tensions have soared in latest weeks following a collection of assaults by Palestinians that killed 14 individuals inside Israel. Israel has carried out a wave of arrests and navy operations within the occupied West Bank, setting off clashes through which a number of Palestinians have been killed.

Tens of hundreds of Palestinians had been anticipated to assemble at Al-Aqsa for Friday prayers.

Weeks of protests and clashes in Jerusalem throughout Ramadan final 12 months finally ignited an 11-day battle with the Islamic militant group Hamas, which guidelines the Gaza Strip.

Israel had lifted restrictions and brought different steps to attempt to calm tensions forward of Ramadan, which this 12 months coincides with the Jewish Passover vacation and Christian holy week, brining hundreds of pilgrims and different guests to Jerusalem.

But the assaults and the navy raids have induced one other wave of unrest.

Earlier this week, Hamas and different militant teams in Gaza had known as on Palestinians to camp out on the Al-Aqsa mosque over the weekend. Palestinians have lengthy feared that Israel plans to take over the location or partition it.

Israeli authorities say they’re dedicated to sustaining the established order, however in recent times nationalist and non secular Jews have visited the location in massive numbers with police escorts.

Israel captured east Jerusalem, residence to Al-Aqsa and different main holy websites, within the 1967 battle and annexed it in a transfer not acknowledged internationally. Palestinians need the jap a part of town to be the capital of a future impartial state together with the West Bank and Gaza, which Israel additionally captured throughout the battle practically 55 years in the past.