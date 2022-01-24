Clashes in Brussels as thousands protest at COVID health pass and restrictions

Belgian police fired water cannon and volleys of tear gasoline on Sunday in an try and disperse demonstrators in Brussels who gathered to protest in opposition to the federal government’s COVID-19 measures and virus vaccinations, Trend experiences citing Euronews.

Several thousand protesters turned out, together with some from different European international locations, offended on the nation’s well being cross and different pandemic restrictions. Banners carried slogans vital of Prime Minister Alexander De Croo in addition to the federal government’s measures.

The demonstrators — who the authorities mentioned numbered round 50,000 — marched by means of the capital earlier than gathering in Cinquantenaire Park within the metropolis’s European quarter the place they expressed their opposition to the federal government’s virus insurance policies.

Riot police had been out in drive and finally moved in to disperse the protesters, after they ignored directions broadcast over loudspeakers that the demonstration was completed and that they need to depart.

Police water cannon vans fired highly effective jets on the demonstrators, whereas thick clouds of smoke and snaking trails of tear gasoline stuffed the air. RTL radio reported {that a} window on the entry to at least one EU constructing was smashed.