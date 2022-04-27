Clashes in Ethiopia kill 20 Muslim worshippers – regional Islamic leader | News24

20 folks have been killed throughout clashes with unidentified armed males in Ethiopia.

The Muslim worshippers have been on their technique to a burial.

Armed males threw an explosive machine into the group, killing 3. Other victims died within the ensuing clashes.

The violence was unrelated to a battle within the neighbouring Tigray area, which erupted in November 2020 and spilled over into Amhara and Afar areas final 12 months.

“The incident happened yesterday when Muslims were on their way to bury an individual,” Seid Muhammed, president of the Amhara Islamic Affairs Supreme Council, advised Reuters on Wednesday.

Seid stated the armed males threw an explosive machine on the Muslim crowd within the city of Gondar, killing three folks and wounding 5. The different victims died in ensuing clashes.

“There were lootings of shops and there were attempts to set fire to three mosques. One mosque suffered minor damage where its mat was set on fire,” he stated.

Gizachew Muluneh, spokesperson for the Amhara regional administration, stated the incident was underneath investigation and he would give an replace later.

A humanitarian supply stated 15 injured folks had been transported to Gondar Referral Hospital, and it was unclear what number of had been shot or injured by explosives.

In 2019, authorities arrested 5 folks suspected of burning down 4 mosques within the city of Motta in the identical area.

Fighting in Ethiopia’s wider battle has eased for the reason that federal authorities declared a unilateral ceasefire final month, saying it might enable humanitarian assist to enter Tigray.

When Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took energy in 2018, he launched sweeping political and financial reforms that received him worldwide reward, culminating within the award of the Nobel Peace Prize for peacemaking efforts with long-time enemy Eritrea.

However, regional elites say Abiy’s reforms have centralised energy to the detriment of Ethiopia’s federal character, and a few have sought to claim their very own authority, resulting in strife.