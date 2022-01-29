Clashes near Syria prison hit by ISIS: Monitor

Clashes broke out Saturday between Kurdish forces and ISIS fighters close to a Syrian jail the place dozens of extremists are nonetheless holed up, a warfare monitor stated.

An ISIS assault on the sprawling Ghwayran jail advanced close to the northeastern Syrian metropolis of Hasakeh on January 20 sparked days of heavy preventing that has left some 260 individuals useless.

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) introduced they’d recaptured the jail on Wednesday, however that mop-up operations continued.

On Saturday, there have been “clashes in the vicinity of the prison between the Syrian Democratic Forces and Kurdish security forces on the one hand, and members of ISIS who are hiding in the area,” the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights stated.

The warfare monitor, which depends on a community of sources inside Syria, stated that 4 ISIS fighters are holding an area official and three civilians hostage in a residential constructing close to the jail.

The SDF stated Wednesday some 3,500 ISIS members had surrendered, however that holdout ISIS fighters had barricaded themselves contained in the jail facility.

The ISIS gunmen are in “cellars that are difficult to target with air strikes or infiltrate” the Observatory stated.

SDF officers estimate that between 60 and 90 IS fighters have been nonetheless within the basement and the bottom ground above it.

An AFP correspondent reported that US troops and Kurdish-led forces have surrounded the constructing and deployed snipers on close by rooftops, reporting there was intermittent capturing.

Kurdish forces have repeatedly known as for ISIS gunmen to give up.

“Our forces have not used force with them so far,” Farhad Shami, who heads the SDF’s media workplace, stated Saturday.

Kurdish-led forces have banned journalists from accessing the Ghwayran neighborhood or approaching the jail for the reason that begin of the assault.

The preventing has killed greater than 260 individuals, together with round 180 extremists, 73 Kurdish-led fighters and 7 civilians, the Observatory stated, including that the dying toll is prone to improve.

The violence pressured 45,000 individuals to flee Hasakeh, the United Nations stated.

Many took refuge of their kinfolk’ houses, whereas a whole bunch others have been sleeping within the metropolis’s mosques and marriage ceremony halls.

