Classic hit makes a cameo on Hoodoo Gurus’ new album

This week’s album opinions from The Courier-Mail (scores out of 5 stars):

ROCK

Hoodoo Gurus, Chariot of the Gods

(Big Time/EMI) ***1/2

The Gurus’ first unique studio long-player in over a decade arrives just a bit late to mark their fortieth anniversary, however that’s not stopping them. The tried and true components of pop-perfect riffs, Dave Faulkner’s acquainted tones and witty and wry observations are all there. An unplugged model of Come Anytime options within the barroom-noise into, with different album highlights together with Was I Supposed to Care and Get Out of Dodge: “Why keep hanging round/This two-bit one-horse town?” There’s the layered guitars of Answered Prayer – “I’m feeling fickle/A little Travis Bickle” – whereas Hang With the Girls challenges gender norms: “Jim didn’t fit in/He started knittin’.” And on the REM-esque My Imaginary Friend Faulkner wonders: “Now I need them they are nowhere to be found/Were they ever there at all?” I Come From Your Future cranks up the psychedelia and even quotes Plan 9 From Outer Space: “Future events such as these will affect you… in the future.” The vinyl launch options three bonus tracks.

ROCK

KISS, Off the Soundboard: Live in Virginia Beach

(Universal) **1/2

The self-styled hottest band on this planet is likely to be accomplished recording new music, however that doesn’t imply they’ll cease cranking out different releases to separate the devoted from their hard-earned. The first in this series was one of many final reveals of the so-called Farewell Tour, this follow-up is from the primary main tour after they determined to maintain going with alternative members Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer. It’s basically a re-release of the present from the band’s Instant Live collection, and whereas the setlist accommodates few surprises, it’s nonetheless completely different sufficient from that of the primary quantity. KISS kompletists will snap this up, although others will maintain out for one thing extra uncommon, traditional and fascinating.

ROCK

The Mysterines, Reeling

(Universal) ***1/2

As befitting this Liverpudlian four-piece’s distinctive title their debut album is darkish, fuzzy, throbbing, menacing rock, and frontwoman Lia Metcalfe has shades of Australia’s personal Suze DeMarchi. Some songs have a Nirvana-esque guitar intro, and the nation twang of On the Run suggests outlaw overtones. The Bad Thing gathers steam as Metcalfe sings hauntingly: “I tore apart the earth just to get back to my baby.﻿” “Tell me what you mean when you say that I’m in your head,” she sings on In My Head, whereas elsewhere “I’m gonna show you what it Means to Bleed”. Closer Confession Song plumbs ominous depths with male vocals enjoying off Metcalfe.

