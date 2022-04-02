Classic Legends Celebrates Gudi Padwa By Delivering 500 Units Of Jawa & Yezdi Motorcycles Across Maharashtra

Classic Legends, the model that owns Jawa and Yezdi, introduced that it delivered 500 models of its bikes in Maharashtra on the event of Gudi Padwa – the Marathi new yr. Classic Legends commenced the deliveries concurrently by way of the corporate’s 19 dealership touchpoints throughout Maharashtra, and the models embody fashions from each the manufacturers below the corporate.

Also Read: 2022 Yezdi Motorcycles: All You Need To Know

Also Read: 2021 Jawa Forty-Two Review

Commenting on this, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO, Classic Legends stated, “On this auspicious day, we are pleased to add colours to the festivities of motorcycle enthusiasts by handing them the keys to their favourite Jawa & Yezdi models. As we walk towards normalcy after the pandemic, we are enthusiastic about the response that we are receiving and look forward to adding more and more riders to our Kommuniti this year.”

Also Read: 2022 Yezdi Roadster First Ride Review

Also Read: 2022 Yezdi Scrambler First Ride Review

0 Comments

Classic Legends introduced again the Jawa model to the Indian market in 2018, and launched 3 bikes, the Jawa, Jawa Forty Two, and Perak. Since then, the corporate has established a seller community of 300+ sellers pan India, and likewise reintroduced the Yezdi model to the Indian market, with the Adventure, Scrambler, & Roadster all launching on the identical day.

For the most recent auto news and reviews, observe carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.