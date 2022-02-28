Classic novel slapped with woke warning

A Scottish college has slapped a woke warning on Ernest Hemingway’s e-book The Old Man and the Sea due to explicit “graphic” scenes.

Ernest Hemingway’s The Old Man and the Sea tells of an ageing angler’s battle to land a marlin and his battle with sharks set on consuming it.

TV and movie variations of the 1952 Pulitzer prizewinner have been given U (Universial) and PG (Parental Guidance) certificates.

But the University of the Highlands and Islands based mostly in Inverness, Scotland — an space well-known for fishing — has issued a “content warning,” The Sun studies.

Students can skip the e-book in the event that they assume it is going to upset them.

Mary Dearborn, writer of Ernest Hemingway, A Biography, mentioned this was whole nonsense.

“It blows my mind,” she mentioned.

“The world is a violent place and it is counter-productive to pretend otherwise. Much of the violence in the story is that rooted in the natural world. It is the law of nature.”

Prof Jeremy Black, on the University of Exeter, added: “Many great works have included references to fishing, whaling, or hunting. Is the university seriously suggesting that all of this literature is ringed with warnings?”

The college has additionally flagged Mary Shelley’s 1818 novel Frankenstein plus Shakespeare’s Hamlet and Romeo and Juliet.

It mentioned: “The content warnings are there to enable the students to make informed choices.

“Our students engage widely with classic works across all levels of the degree.”

