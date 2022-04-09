Classy Maharaj top-scores as Proteas impress with the bat on Day 2 | Sport

In Gqeberha.

Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj top-scored for the Proteas after a superb half-century on the second day of the second Test at St George’s Park on Saturday.

Maharaj made a career-best 84 off as he steered South Africa over the 400-mark in overcast and swinging Gqeberha situations.

South Africa had been bowled out for 453 in 136.2 overs at tea with Bangladesh spinner Taijul Islam claiming a powerful five-for.

Maharaj was calm, composed and gave the impression to be seeing the ball higher than everybody else as he surpassed his career-best rating of 73 on Saturday.

The 32-year-old hit 9 fours and three sixes for his 84 off simply 95 balls earlier than he was bowled by Islam.

It was a terrific knock from the spinner as he obtained an standing ovation from the restricted followers at St George’s Park.

Maharaj’s half-century implies that the Proteas have scored 4 half-centuries this innings, including to Dean Elgar’s 70, Keegan Petersen’s 64 and Temba Bavuma’s 67.

The Proteas couldn’t ask for a greater complete after a wobbly begin when Khaled Ahmed bought the early breakthrough of Verreynne for 22 off 48 balls (4 fours).

An 80-run partnership fashioned between Maharaj and Wiaan Mulder occurred earlier than Mulder was bowled by Islam for 33 off 77 balls (three fours and a six).

Proteas spinner Simon Harmer additionally contributed a helpful 29 earlier than he turned Islam’s fifth sufferer – as he took his tenth five-wicket haul.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz bought the ultimate wicket as Lizaad Williams was stumped for 13 because the Proteas posted 453 all out with tea taken sooner than anticipated.

All of South Africa’s prime 10 batsmen reached double figures, a feat that is not achieved too typically these days.

Scores in short:

Toss: South Africa

South Africa 453 all out in 136.1 overs at tea on Day 2 (Maharaj 84, Elgar 70, Taijul Islam 6/135)