Clean sweep for French women in Tel Aviv

The Judo World Tour is again in Tel Aviv and a capability crowd within the Shlomo enviornment noticed International Judo Federation President Marius Vizer get the competitors underway.

And there was to be a clear sweep for the French ladies’s staff – who took all three golds on day one.

Second gold in a row for Boukli

Shirine Boukli started the French gold rush with victory within the -48kg class, beating Italy’s Francesca Milani with an o-soto-gari for waza-ari.

It was her second gold in a row in Tel Aviv.

“I think Tel Aviv loves me and I love Tel Aviv,” she mentioned. “And I am very happy to start this year with this gold medal in Tel Aviv.”

Her medal was given out by Sylvan Adams, co-host of the Tel Aviv Judo Grand Slam 2022.

Astride Gneto obtained France’s second gold, dominating her -52kg last in opposition to Ryoko Takeda from Japan. A superbly executed mixture of ko-uchi to o-uchi-gari concluded the competition, leaving Takeda on her again and Gneto with an ippon.

Yavuz Yükselir, the proprietor of the Yavuz-Yükselir Group introduced the medals.

And older sister Priscilla Gneto accomplished the French hat-trick with victory within the -57kg class.

The last was a tactical contest, which Georgia’s Eteri Liparteliani misplaced after committing three Shido technical faults.

Yoel Razvozov, Minister of Tourism of the State of Israel, gave out the medals.

Shmailov secures first gold for residence staff

In the boys’s contest, Artem Lesiuk from Ukraine took gold within the -60kg class, defeating Bauyrzhan Narbayev from Kazakhstan within the last.

It was a strong double assault that gave Lesiuk his long-awaited first-ever Grand Slam gold medal. A primary soto-makikomi failed to attain as a result of the touchdown angle was lower than 90° – however an ideal follow-through secured the victory.

Sergey Soloveychik, Vice President of the International Judo Federation and President of the European Judo Union gave out the medals.

And Israel’s Baruch Shmailov obtained the most important cheer of the day along with his victory within the -66kg class in opposition to Yashar Najafov from Azerbaijan.

The profitable transfer didn’t come till the start of the golden rating, when Shmailov was unsuccessful with a ko-soto-gari however adopted by with a turnover for ippon

Hili Tropper, Minister of Culture and Sports of the State of Israel gave out the medals.

“Well I’m feeling great,” mentioned Shmailov. “Especially because it happened in Tel Aviv with the home crowd and my family watching. All of the important people that I wanted to do this for, they were here to witness this incredible day and I’m really happy for it.”

The Israeli staff was on fireplace all day, exhibiting the world that judo is certainly the nation’s strongest sport. And the emphatic crowd watched on with enthusiasm, buzzing with anticipation for the subsequent two days in Tel Aviv.