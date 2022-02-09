‘Clear bias’: Tourism cash splash slammed

NSW tourism funding has been overwhelmingly funnelled into authorities seats – and one grant even went to an individual concerned within the decision-making course of.

The NSW authorities is dealing with recent allegations of pork barrelling over funds from a tourism fund that skewed closely in direction of Coalition-held areas.

An unique evaluation about seven out of 10 grants out of the “Refresh and Renew” scheme went to companies in Coalition electorates, main Labor to slam the ”clear bias” within the funding course of.

Previously unreleased paperwork additionally reveal a grant was handed out to a enterprise owned by a director of a tourism board that chosen functions for evaluation, regardless of a warning of a possible battle of curiosity.

There is not any suggestion the enterprise proprietor did something mistaken.

The authorities stated in February final 12 months it had put aside $1 million to fund the grant scheme, which provides eligible companies $10,000 to spruce up their services in order that prospects can have extra satisfying holidays.

A Labor evaluation of the places of the profitable candidates revealed solely 32 per cent have been in non-government electorates.

The different 68 per cent of the funding went to companies in Liberal and Nationals seats.

That‘s despite Coalition MPs holding only about half of the seats in the NSW lower house.

One of the $10,000 grants went to a business on the mid-north coast that‘s owned by one of the directors of a government board involved in assessing the applications.

The application was assessed by other officials at the same NSW government “destination network” where the business owner was a board director, and chosen among a handful of other applications for consideration of funding.

The application was elevated for assessment by the tourism agency Destination NSW, which oversees the funding process.

An email released to Labor under an order in parliament shows colleagues at the destination network were concerned about a conflict of interest.

“I have not opened or assessed (the application) given the owner and likely applicant … is a director on the board and in consideration for the perception of conflict of interest,” an official wrote in an email in May last year.

“Please let me know how you’d prefer me to handle this.”

The email said the colleague’s software was certainly one of 159 that had been obtained in that exact a part of the state.

Only 18 of them have been profitable.

“All applications were assessed against the same criteria, with electorate not a factor or consideration in any aspect of the assessment or recommendation,” a Destination NSW spokeswoman stated in response to questions from NCA NewsWire.

The spokeswoman stated the enterprise proprietor who was on the native tourism board was not concerned in assessing their very own software.

“Yet again the NSW government has been caught treating public funds like its own piggy bank,” Opposition Leader Chris Minns stated.

“Thousands of eligible small businesses outside of Coalition electorates have missed out on a fair share of grant funding.”

“Dominic Perrottet needs to put the community ahead of his political party and mates.”

Mr Minns known as on the federal government to assist a Bill to reform the grants course of.

Tourism Minister Stuart Ayres, who had remaining say within the “Refresh and Renew” evaluation course of, didn’t reply to questions in regards to the grants.

On Tuesday, the NSW authorities copped heavy criticism by the state’s Auditor-General for its dealing with of one other grant scheme, the Stronger Communities Fund.

Nearly all the $252 million in that fund went to councils in authorities seats, the Auditor-General stated.