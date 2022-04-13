Clearys commit until 2027 at Penrith

Nathan Cleary claims he by no means thought-about testing his worth on the open market after he and father Ivan Cleary signed mega extensions at Penrith till the top of 2027.

The Panthers confirmed the brand new offers on Wednesday, with coach Ivan signing a four-year extension and halfback Nathan one other three.

Penrith CEO Brian Fletcher revealed negotiations with the pair took lower than a month to finish, whereas admitting each might have earned extra elsewhere.

But Nathan stated that had by no means been an choice for him, having already been signed till 2024 beforehand and joyful to safe his future on round $1 million a 12 months long-term.

“It was not really (something I considered) at all,” Nathan stated.

“It wasn’t really that hard of a decision for me … I’m absolutely blessed to be at this club. I couldn’t picture myself anywhere else.

“It’s positively house for me. I get paid to do one thing I really like.

“All I ever wanted to do as a kid was play NRL, and Penrith made this possible for me.”

Ivan had already turn out to be Penrith’s most capped coach in final Sunday’s win over Canterbury, whereas his new deal will see him move over 300 video games in control of the membership.

Nathan in the meantime can rival point-scoring information on the membership, whereas soccer CEO Matt Cameron declared he can in the future turn out to be the Panthers’ best ever participant.

“He epitomises what we stand for as a development club and our built from within strategy,” Cameron stated.

“Having Ivan and Nathan at the club long term futureproofs the Panthers for years to come.”