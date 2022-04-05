Clementine Ford settles defamation suit against Herald and Age executive editor

Author and feminist commentator Clementine Ford will obtain $39,000 in damages after settling her defamation go well with in opposition to the chief editor of The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age over public feedback alleging she engaged in “vile and personal attacks” on the newspapers’ employees.

On Tuesday, Federal Court Justice Jayne Jagot made orders within the proceedings reflecting a settlement between the events, together with the entry of judgment in favour of Ford.

Defamation motion settled: Clementine Ford.

Ford, a former columnist for the mastheads who give up in January 2019 after being disciplined over a tweet in 2018, participated in an interview about her new e-book late final 12 months for publication within the newspapers’ weekend Spectrum part.

On January 20 this 12 months, the interview appeared on the Herald and Age web sites for a short while, earlier than it was retracted. The article didn’t seem in print.