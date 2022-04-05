Clementine Ford settles defamation suit against Herald and Age executive editor
Author and feminist commentator Clementine Ford will obtain $39,000 in damages after settling her defamation go well with in opposition to the chief editor of The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age over public feedback alleging she engaged in “vile and personal attacks” on the newspapers’ employees.
On Tuesday, Federal Court Justice Jayne Jagot made orders within the proceedings reflecting a settlement between the events, together with the entry of judgment in favour of Ford.
Ford, a former columnist for the mastheads who give up in January 2019 after being disciplined over a tweet in 2018, participated in an interview about her new e-book late final 12 months for publication within the newspapers’ weekend Spectrum part.
On January 20 this 12 months, the interview appeared on the Herald and Age web sites for a short while, earlier than it was retracted. The article didn’t seem in print.
Executive editor of the Herald and The Age, Tory Maguire, gave a press release to The Guardian later that month, confirming she had made the choice to take away the article.
Maguire mentioned Ford “spent years making vile and personal attacks on the journalists and editors of The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age after the mastheads stopped publishing her column”.
“I had knocked back a pitch for an interview with her but there was a breakdown in communication and it was commissioned and published in error. I have pulled it from Spectrum and taken it down out of respect for my team,” Maguire mentioned.
Ford filed Federal Court defamation proceedings in opposition to Maguire and her employer, Nine Entertainment, on March 8. In a press release of declare, Ford’s attorneys mentioned the corporate was vicariously responsible for the conduct of Maguire in her capability as govt editor.
The events engaged in settlement discussions and the matter was settled earlier than a primary listening to. Under the orders made by Justice Jagot on Tuesday, Nine can pay $39,000 in damages and Ford’s authorized prices as agreed or assessed.