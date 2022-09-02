Cleo Smith abductor Terence Kelly’s sentencing date revealed
The man who kidnapped four-year-old Cleo Smith from her household at a campground close to Carnarvon will likely be sentenced over two days in December.
Terence Kelly, 36, held Cleo captive for 18 days earlier than he was arrested after detectives raided his Tonkin Crescent dwelling simply after midnight on November 3, 2021.
Cleo was present in a bed room alone enjoying with toys, and it was revealed after the dramatic finish to the 18-day search that CCTV and cell phone information had led police to the Carnarvon home.
Kelly was charged with baby abduction the subsequent day and flown to Perth, the place he has remained behind bars ever since. He pleaded responsible in January.
He didn’t seem in particular person in Perth District Court on Friday, however his lawyer agreed with registrar Jacquie Kubacz the matter was able to be listed for sentencing on December 13 and 14.
The circumstances surrounding the kidnapping and why Kelly took Cleo haven’t but been made public.
Kelly’s case may additionally seem earlier than courtroom once more within the lead-up to his sentencing.
In April, Kelly pleaded not responsible to assaulting an officer within the Carnarvon watchhouse a day after his arrest and will face a trial over this lesser cost at a later date.