Cleo Smith abductor Terence Kelly’s sentencing date revealed

The man who kidnapped four-year-old Cleo Smith from her household at a campground close to Carnarvon will likely be sentenced over two days in December.

Terence Kelly, 36, held Cleo captive for 18 days earlier than he was arrested after detectives raided his Tonkin Crescent dwelling simply after midnight on November 3, 2021.

Terence Darrell Kelly when he was nonetheless in custody in Carnarvon. Credit:Getty

Cleo was present in a bed room alone enjoying with toys, and it was revealed after the dramatic finish to the 18-day search that CCTV and cell phone information had led police to the Carnarvon home.

Kelly was charged with baby abduction the subsequent day and flown to Perth, the place he has remained behind bars ever since. He pleaded responsible in January.