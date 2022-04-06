Europe

Climate activists paint Spanish parliament the colour of blood

Activists from Scientific Rebellion, the scientific arm of Extinction Rebellion, splashed purple paint on the staircase and columns of the Spanish parliament on Wednesday as a part of an motion to attract consideration to their demand for presidency motion on local weather change.

Between 4 and 9 April, Scientific Rebellion is organising a civil disobedience marketing campaign to coincide with the publication of the third a part of one of many world’s most important local weather stories, the IPCC.

The paint was biodegradable and was simply faraway from the entrance of the Parliament.



