Climate change deniers have to face costly truth

We have learnt nothing as sins of WWII repeated From Vladimir Putin’s perspective, struggle could be seen as “nothing more than the continuation of politics by other means” (“Putin’s rockets kills children in Kharkiv”, March 2). War shouldn’t be a possible technique to proceed politics when your opponent is a ruthless mad man ready to make use of his nuclear weapons. The world must speed up the trouble to disgrace and isolate Russia, making it unwelcome socially and economically on any world stage. That is the easiest way we will assist Ukraine in its wrestle to outlive. Mark Porter, New Lambton Haven’t we learnt something within the final 80 years? The headline in Wednesday’s Herald might have learn British and German bombers kill many kids in London and Hamburg. It’s the identical over once more, simply in numerous nations. Moire Berman, Manly The almost definitely final result is that the struggle will finish in a “grubby compromise” (“Ukraine’s fortitude has attracted the world’s admiration”, March 2). Despite the gallant combat by Ukraine and the insufficient assist of the world, Putin will emerge a winner. Thousands killed, together with many harmless civilians, buildings and houses destroyed, and Putin will stroll away unscathed with some territorial features. Surely, he needs to be at the very least charged with struggle crimes? Denis Suttling, Newport Beach It is a measure of how international life has change into that even from the other aspect of the world it’s unattainable to disregard the tragedy unfolding in Ukraine. I wonder if Putin’s enemies urged him on to undertake the present insanity to be able to destroy his energy base inside Russia. What potential financial profit is there to cut back a neighbour to a smoking wreck earlier than taking it over? Putin appears to not perceive how radically the world has modified for the reason that Cold War in 1960 and the way insupportable and repugnant his actions are to all civilised individuals. Philip Drew, Annandale

With the terrible battle between Russia and Ukraine at play, I see no purpose why a Russian sportsperson, enjoying for themselves, needs to be banned from competitors (“Sins of the fatherland: Russian athletes will be collateral damage”, March 2). When representing their nation, akin to on the Olympics, Davis Cup, World Cup, then they need to be banned however, when enjoying as a person, it’s hardly their fault that they’ve a diminutive despotic lunatic in a rigged political system as their chief. Bill Young, Killcare Heights While studying concerning the extraordinary transformation of Volodymyr Zelensky from Dancing with the Stars to dancing with Tsars, I contemplated a homegrown possibility – a person who’s not afraid to ask the exhausting questions and has a historical past of utilizing social media for self-promotion (“Zelensky the first wartime hero of the social media age”, March 2). Stand up Tom Gleeson, your nation wants you. Janet Argall, Dulwich Hill Spendathon no assist to those that want it Voters in Queensland and NSW, who’ve been on the uncooked finish of a catastrophe of biblical proportions during the last week, can be none too happy to see any Coalition spendathon that wasn’t directed at helping these individuals most affected to get their lives again on observe (“Brace for $1b-a-week spendathon”, March 2). Most of us will probably be completely satisfied to see cash circulation to rebuilding broken infrastructure and assist for these companies and residents who’ve misplaced all the things. No extra bathe sheds for girls at males’s sporting golf equipment with no girls members, or commuter automotive parks the place no want exists. Wendy Atkins, Cooks Hill Could we use the $5 billion to purchase hundreds of rescue boats for flood evacuations, and with the change purchase sufficient plane for a everlasting federal bushfire preventing air wing previous to the following horror bushfire season? Evan Bailey, Glebe

There is an expression that it’s simple to spend another person’s cash. Perhaps the Prime Minister and Treasurer needs to be reminded that the spending spree that they plan, main as much as the following election, is nobody’s cash. It is debt to be paid again by future generations. It shouldn’t be a cookie jar for use to enhance the Coalition election prospects. Eric Sekula, Turramurra Public cash for public faculties Angelo Gavrielatos says that the economics of provide and demand now compete with altruism in figuring out the entry into educating as a occupation (“Pay rises could help to ease the teacher crunch: Knox head”, March 2). Could I simply say that the way in which academics are handled today has properly and really taken the altruism out of the equation. Phil Armour, Yass Despite claims on the contrary, there may be an apparent and easy technique to enhance salaries for academics. Instead of offering public cash to personal faculties that poach academics from the general public sector, let those that can afford to pay for academics truly pay, and put public cash into paying our greatest academics to work in public faculties. If non-public faculty mother and father don’t prefer it, they’ll assist a neighborhood public faculty like all people else. Under our present system they take cash from public faculties. None of the best-performing nations have our ridiculous, distorted system the place the general public pay for the wealthier’s non-public consumption. David McMaster, Mosman

Train blame recreation So they managed to discover a scapegoat guilty for David Elliott’s being asleep on the wheel (“Transport bureaucrat directed to take leave ahead of hearing”, March 2). Even higher, it’s a lady. Jonathan Hornibrook, Newtown Waiting for gentle rail Only 5 to 10 years to finish the sunshine rail stage two (“Light rail extension could take decade”, March 2)? Many of us have been ready 20 years for the completion of the Chatswood to Parramatta rail line. Only 4 kilometres left between Carlingford station and Epping to finish and open up the north/west hyperlink. Finbar O’Donoghue, Telopea

Aged care lifeline It is the function of neoliberal governments, of no matter stripe, to funnel public cash to company pursuits (Letters, March 2). Indeed, because the Coalition has demonstrated during the last three a long time, that is however one side of their claimed financial superiority. Imagine if the cash that was gifted to the aged care profiteers was as an alternative spent on wage and workers will increase, implementing high quality of life enhancements, together with productive gardens as steered by Maggie Beer, and 100 different issues {that a} correctly funded not-for-profit sector might obtain? Michael Thompson, Bexley North A bitter capsule In the dim previous a second is vivid (“It’s come to this: Lunch box shaming”, March 1). As a 10-year-old in school my lunch container of contemporary, numerous salad meals was considered with disgust by pals consuming Vegemite or jam sandwiches. I longed to be having what they had been having. Children have to eat what’s on provide and academics shouldn’t must learn about it. Let fussy trendy kids go to boarding faculty and be taught to eat what’s on provide, or not. Surely what kids eat both at house or faculty is a matter for parental sources and nothing to do with another meals police. Susan Webb, Valentine

Contrary to the “lunch box shaming” and “mystical trail to lunch box gold” experiences, my six kids had a white-bread vegemite sandwich which was wrapped in greaseproof paper and positioned in a brown paper bag with a banana or apple, daily of their faculty lives, with the occasional Iced VoVo for good behaviour. They by no means complained or had been cautioned by the meals police. Helen Moran, Woollahra A toast to ‘tea’ One night in a resort restaurant in Bandar Seri Begawan, capital of Brunei, we requested for particular tea (Letters, March 1). The waiter replied that he must ask the supervisor to unlock the secure. After a while, a teapot and cups arrived with opened, empty cans of Haji beer – zero alcohol beer. This was in case of a raid. The empty cans had been taken away afterwards for the following buyer. What we drank actually wasn’t Haji beer. Ronald Watts, Newcastle As a Sydneysider posted to Adelaide for work within the ’60s when there have been strict 6pm liquor guidelines, we frequently went to a espresso store after 6pm and had been served “coffee” in cups, accompanied by a bottle of soda. Joe Veness, Ingleburn

Mahatma Gandhi and I share the identical birthday – October 2 – a “dry day” all through India. In 2006, I spent my birthday in Varanasi with a number of work colleagues and, unaware of the restriction on the consumption of alcohol, a refreshing ale to mark my birthday had been deliberate. Equipped with the best of tremendous china, our very considerate waiter fortunately agreed to fill our orders. As the night wore on, it grew to become a case of “I’ll have what he’s having” amongst diners on the neighbouring tables. Peter Green, Norah Head Culture vulture Oh, Col Burns, I understand how you are feeling (Letters, March 2). My spouse preferred taking her mom and it suited us all; I might be driver and will then get lost to different locations of tradition akin to The Lord Nelson Hotel. I’ve volunteered others to go as an alternative of me however to no avail. Now I’m attributable to see Otello which lacks an “h” and consists of the breaking into tune at odd moments. I’m very completely satisfied to see the unique and may simply settle for its virtues and faults. We have to kind a bunch. Tony Sullivan, Adamstown Heights Keep calm and keep it up Scott Morrison is in isolation with COVID-19 however will proceed his prime ministerial duties. I suppose he has to, on condition that the choice is to let Barnaby Joyce out of the wardrobe (“Prime Minister Scott Morrison tests positive for COVID-19”, smh.com.au, March 2). Gary Stowe, Springwood