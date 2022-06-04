Climate Change Protester Ties Herself to Net During French Open  

A local weather change protester interrupted the French Open semifinal match between Casper Ruud and Marin Čilić by dashing the court docket and tying herself to the web on Friday.

“We’ve got an interloper on the court,” the commentator stated because the protester stormed the court docket. “Security in black sport coats is out to protect.”

The girl reportedly used a necklace to tie herself onto the web whereas donning a shirt that learn “We have 1028 days left.” Her shirt additionally referenced a web site that reportedly offered extra perception into the explanation for her protest.

A Climate Change protestor has hooked up herself to the web on the French Open. pic.twitter.com/LklVtKJXxt — CHIZ 🇺🇸 (@CHIZMAGA) June 3, 2022

“Today, I entered the field because I can no longer take the risk of doing nothing in the face of the climate emergency,” a screenshot from the web site reportedly said.

The girl’s protest interrupted the tennis match for about quarter-hour.

Rudd, the match’s eventual winner, admitted the girl’s protest was “a bit scary,”

“It was a bit scary honestly and I didn’t know what was going on,” Rudd said. “It seemed she had tied herself and had something around her neck and they couldn’t get rid of her. I didn’t see the T-shirt and what she protested about.”

The younger girl bought a sound ticket to the sport, in response to the French tennis federation.

“An environmental activist managed to get onto Philippe Chatrier Court and attached herself to the net with metal wires and glue. The young woman, of French nationality, entered the grounds with a valid ticket early in the day. She was then handed over to the police,” the federation stated in an announcement.