Climate crisis: Fund managers are sticking with fossil fuel 

None of the world’s largest asset managers has definitively known as on fossil-fuel corporations to cease the event of recent oil and fuel tasks.

Surely, one would suppose, given all of the climate-conscious discuss coming from Wall Street bigwigs like BlackRock Inc. Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink, that the funding business could be utilizing all of its muscle to press the world’s worst polluters to scale back their manufacturing of harmful greenhouse gases.

Instead, the other is true.

Together, 30 of the most important asset managers have a minimum of $550 billion invested in oil, fuel and coal corporations which have enlargement plans, and much more alarmingly, they proceed to supply “fresh cash to companies that are ignoring climate science,” stated Lara Cuvelier, sustainable funding campaigner at Reclaim Finance, a nonprofit which printed a scorecard Wednesday grading funding companies on their environmental commitments.

In impact, the fund business is “adding fuel to the fire,” she stated.

And that is taking place in opposition to a backdrop the place the world’s main local weather finance specialists and economists warn an excessive amount of cash is pouring into fossil fuels, placing the planet on monitor to blow previous its restrict to keep away from catastrophic world warming.

The Reclaim Finance-led report additionally offers a checkup on an business that unveiled the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero virtually a 12 months in the past, when bankers and fund managers exclaimed how they’re dedicated to serving to combat local weather change.

Instead, Reclaim Finance discovered that every one 30 of the fund managers’ insurance policies and funding tips are “too flawed” for them to align their complete portfolios with a net-zero emissions goal.

The funding companies included within the survey ranged from BlackRock and Vanguard Group Inc. within the US to Axa Investment Managers and Amundi SA in Europe.

Here are six key findings:

Twenty-three of the 30 companies enable investments in corporations which might be beginning new coal tasks. None utterly prohibit holding shares or bonds of corporations which might be concerned in new oil and fuel tasks. And none are calling for corporations to “immediately and progressively decrease their overall fossil-fuel production. Twenty-five say they’re pushing companies to improve on climate-related issues. However, case studies indicate this engagement work has thus far failed to lead to concrete changes. Ten of the asset managers have released 2030 decarbonization goals, but the targets only cover a small proportion of their total portfolios and financed emissions. None apply their existing fossil-fuel restrictions to their index-tracking assets, which is particularly concerning given that “passive investments keep growing and represent 46 percent of the assets covered by the report.

The bottom line is “leading asset managers are kicking the can down the road without even asking companies to stop worsening the climate crisis,” Cuvelier stated.

Reclaim Finance’s analysis discovered that, whereas not one of the 30 companies ranked very nicely, although Natixis SA’s Ostrum Asset Management and Axa Investment Managers rated the very best.

Ostrum was singled out for its coal-exclusion coverage and to a lesser extent for its oil and fuel coverage, and Axa for having a greater engagement coverage relating to the fossil-fuel sector than different companies, Cuvelier stated.

Overall, asset managers aren’t participating corporations on key local weather points to restrict world warming Cuvelier stated. The report calls on buyers to pressure fossil-fuel corporations to finish their enlargement plans.

“Let’s be clear,” she stated. “Drilling a new oil well or opening a new coal mine isn’t a normal thing to do in a widespread climate catastrophe.”

Funds marketed as sustainable are booming, with the variety of new ETFs within the profitable house double that of final 12 months.

But ESG buyers are however getting trounced within the world credit score market rout.

