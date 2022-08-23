Climate disasters risk putting a damper on electric-car making

Tesla has warned that if climate-related disasters happen, its manufacturing services “may be seriously damaged.” Credit:AP Tesla bumped into opposition in Germany when constructing its manufacturing unit in a area coping with falling groundwater ranges and extended droughts. Fremont, California, the place Tesla has been producing electrical automobiles for greater than a decade, will get round 16 inches of rain per yr, lower than half the US common. The battery plant Tesla runs with Panasonic in Reno, Nevada, and Lucid Motors’ manufacturing unit south of Phoenix are positioned in even drier areas. Lucid, which is part-owned by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, plans to construct an EV manufacturing unit within the kingdom close to town of Jeddah, the place temperatures can high 120 levels Fahrenheit (49 levels Celsius) in the summertime. Several carmakers, together with Tesla, are equipping factories with renewable-energy turbines and say they’re working to make their websites extra resource-efficient, together with by lowering water consumption. At its plant in Chennai, India, BMW collects rainwater in basins throughout the monsoon season, masking 60 per cent to 90 per cent of the plant’s annual water requirement. To additional enhance this share, extra reservoirs for the retention of rainwater are beneath building, a BMW spokesperson mentioned.

While the surge in demand for EVs is poised to scale back carbon emissions from transport, it's sparked a mining growth for battery metals, together with lithium. The silvery-white metallic typically comes from open-pit mines in Australia or from South America, the place there are considerations about water waste and poisonous supplies launched from large evaporation swimming pools. The uncooked supplies are then shipped to Asia for processing. By the time the lithium results in European or American EVs, a variety of CO2 has been launched into the environment. There are efforts underway to mine lithium with out emitting greenhouse gases, however these are nonetheless of their infancy. Volkswagen has arrange a facility in Germany to finally reuse 90 per cent of battery elements. It was additionally an early backer of QuantumScape, the US-listed agency engaged on solid-state batteries, a possible various to extensively used lithium-ion know-how. The automaker is anticipated to signal an settlement with Canada to safe entry to uncooked supplies together with nickel, cobalt and lithium for automobile and battery manufacturing as a part of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's go to to the nation this week.