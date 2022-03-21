Climate doom if Ukraine war pushes fossil fuels revival, the UN says | Fin24

The warfare in Ukraine dangers derailing efforts to curb international warming if international locations attempt to substitute Russian fossil fuels by boosting oil and gasoline provides at dwelling, stated United Nations Secretary General António Guterres.

It can be “madness” if international locations “become so consumed by the immediate fossil fuel supply gap that they neglect or knee-cap policies to cut fossil fuel use,” Guterres stated in a pre-recorded deal with to the Economist Sustainability Summit on Monday.

Western international locations are looking for to scale back their dependence on Russian power following the invasion of Ukraine. In the U.Okay., Prime Minister Boris Johnson has prompt the federal government will search to revitalize oil and gasoline manufacturing within the North Sea and is open to boosting all types of power, together with fracking.

At COP26 in Glasgow in November, almost 200 international locations agreed to pursue efforts to restrict international warming to 1.5 levels Celsius. That purpose was in danger as nations re-evaluate their power methods in mild of the warfare, Guterres stated.

“Addiction to fossil fuels is mutually assured destruction,” he instructed the convention.

He stated the warfare exhibits how reliance on fossil fuels leaves international locations weak to shocks, and that governments ought to now be looking for to speed up their local weather insurance policies, as a substitute of “hitting the brakes on decarbonization.”

The upheaval in oil and gasoline markets triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine might speed up the world’s transition away from fossil fuels, the International Energy Agency stated final week.