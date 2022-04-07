Climber temporarily shuts down 2 lanes of traffic on Brooklyn Bridge

NEW YORK — Police say somebody climbed the Brooklyn Bridge, shutting down two lanes of visitors in the course of the morning commute.

Officers responded round 7:15 a.m. Thursday and located the individual had climbed up the cables. First responders went up after them.

Police say a person in his 20s was taken to the hospital for a psychiatric analysis. So far, there is not any phrase on a motive.

The Brooklyn-bound lanes of the bridge have been shut down for a while, inflicting a multitude on the FDR Drive and floor streets in Lower Manhattan.

ADVISORY: Due to a police investigation, two Brooklyn sure lanes of the Brooklyn Bridge are at the moment closed. Expect visitors and delays within the space. Please use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/TwchKK4buL — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 7, 2022

Drivers ought to use the Battery Tunnel or the Manhattan or Williamsburg bridges as a substitute.

