Climber temporarily shuts down 2 lanes of traffic on Brooklyn Bridge
NEW YORK — Police say somebody climbed the Brooklyn Bridge, shutting down two lanes of visitors in the course of the morning commute.
Officers responded round 7:15 a.m. Thursday and located the individual had climbed up the cables. First responders went up after them.
Police say a person in his 20s was taken to the hospital for a psychiatric analysis. So far, there is not any phrase on a motive.
The Brooklyn-bound lanes of the bridge have been shut down for a while, inflicting a multitude on the FDR Drive and floor streets in Lower Manhattan.
Drivers ought to use the Battery Tunnel or the Manhattan or Williamsburg bridges as a substitute.
