Climbers hold world’s highest tea party at Mt Everest. Incredible video stuns people

A bunch of climbers just lately bagged a world record for internet hosting a tea social gathering. You might surprise what’s so particular about gathering and having a beverage. There is nothing extraordinary, except you’re having that gathering at a top of 21312 toes above the ocean stage after climbing the mighty Mount Everest. Let that sink it.

Guinness World Records (GWR) just lately took to Instagram to share an unimaginable video of the social gathering. In the caption, additionally they defined concerning the occasion. “Highest tea party. 6496 metres/21312 feet by Hughes’ Highest Tea Party Team in Mount Everest Camp 2, Nepal,” they wrote.

The video opens to indicate a number of individuals sitting round a desk amid snowfall. The video additionally reveals your entire space coated in thick white sheet of snow. The clip additionally captures the preparation process for the social gathering.

Take a take a look at the video that will make your jaw drop in surprise:

The video, since being posted a day in the past, has amassed practically 9,000 likes and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted individuals to put up numerous feedback.

“Okay that’s actually impressive,” shared an Instagram consumer. “Super cool. Wonder how cold the tea was,” posted one other. “Dope,” expressed a 3rd. “Enjoyment,” wrote a fourth.

Hughes, who organised the social gathering, is a self-described high-endurance athlete from the US, reviews CNN. He conceived the thought of a tea social gathering simply because the pandemic started. However, attributable to journey restrictions at the moment, the expedition took a backseat. Finally, he fulfilled his dream final yr on May 5 and this month GWR recognised the feat as the best tea social gathering ever held.

