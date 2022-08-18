Clive Palmer’s golf course redevelopment could derail his political donations

Billionaire businessman Clive Palmer has suffered a vital setback in a authorized battle that might cease him from donating to his personal political social gathering due to his plans to redevelop his golf course.

In December 2020, Queensland’s Electoral Commission took Palmer’s golf course Palmer Leisure to the Supreme Court arguing the deliberate redevelopment made it a “property developer”, which is a “prohibited [political] donor”.

Queensland mining billionaire Clive Palmer talking on the Gold Coast in May 2022. Credit:AAP – Jono Searle

The case is predicated on Palmer Leisure making six financial presents to Palmer’s United Australia Party between August 21, 2020 and October 9, 2020 – within the lead-up to the Queensland state election on October 31.

Under legal guidelines handed by the Queensland authorities in 2018, backdated until before the 2017 state election, property builders are banned from donating cash to state and council politicians, candidates and events.