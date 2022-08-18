Clive Palmer’s golf course redevelopment could derail his political donations
Billionaire businessman Clive Palmer has suffered a vital setback in a authorized battle that might cease him from donating to his personal political social gathering due to his plans to redevelop his golf course.
In December 2020, Queensland’s Electoral Commission took Palmer’s golf course Palmer Leisure to the Supreme Court arguing the deliberate redevelopment made it a “property developer”, which is a “prohibited [political] donor”.
The case is predicated on Palmer Leisure making six financial presents to Palmer’s United Australia Party between August 21, 2020 and October 9, 2020 – within the lead-up to the Queensland state election on October 31.
Under legal guidelines handed by the Queensland authorities in 2018, backdated until before the 2017 state election, property builders are banned from donating cash to state and council politicians, candidates and events.
It was prompted by a Crime and Corruption Commission report codenamed Operation Belcarra that investigated corruption threat in native authorities.
“The Belcarra report identified there is a risk of corruption when donations are made with the expectation that the recipient will, in return, make decisions that deliver a benefit to the donor,” courtroom paperwork stated.
“The risk is heightened when donors have business interests that are affected by government decisions. At the local government level, this risk is particularly associated with property developers.”
In planning to redevelop his Palmer Leisure golf course at Robina on the Gold Coast, Palmer lodged a growth software with Gold Coast City Council in May 2015.
The software stated the redevelopment would create 2500 dwellings together with buildings of varied heights to a most of 30 storeys, a mixed-use industrial hub, in addition to downsize the actions of the golf course.