Close contact rules, major pandemic restrictions scrapped in NSW

NSW will take away among the final main pandemic restrictions after shut contact guidelines have been scrapped, public well being orders requiring key employees to be vaccinated have been lifted and an finish to lodge quarantine for unvaccinated travellers was introduced.

As revealed by the Herald on Tuesday, family contacts of COVID-positive individuals will now not must isolate for seven days however will as an alternative be required to undertake every day speedy antigen testing earlier than coming into contact with anybody outdoors their family. The removing of shut contact guidelines will come into impact from 6pm on Friday.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet, with Health Minister Brad Hazzard (behind) publicizes adjustments to COVID isolation guidelines on Wednesday. Credit:Rhett Wyman

The country’s chief health officers and state officials last month recommended a “nationally consistent, risk-based transition” to easing guidelines for shut contacts of COVID-19 instances to quarantine, following the height of the most recent Omicron wave pushed by the extremely transmissible BA.2 variant.

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant stated, that whereas NSW had handed the height of the most recent COVID-19 wave, the “plateau is quite flat, and the decline is quite slow”.