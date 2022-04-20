Close contact rules, major pandemic restrictions scrapped in NSW
NSW will take away among the final main pandemic restrictions after shut contact guidelines have been scrapped, public well being orders requiring key employees to be vaccinated have been lifted and an finish to lodge quarantine for unvaccinated travellers was introduced.
As revealed by the Herald on Tuesday, family contacts of COVID-positive individuals will now not must isolate for seven days however will as an alternative be required to undertake every day speedy antigen testing earlier than coming into contact with anybody outdoors their family. The removing of shut contact guidelines will come into impact from 6pm on Friday.
The country’s chief health officers and state officials last month recommended a “nationally consistent, risk-based transition” to easing guidelines for shut contacts of COVID-19 instances to quarantine, following the height of the most recent Omicron wave pushed by the extremely transmissible BA.2 variant.
NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant stated, that whereas NSW had handed the height of the most recent COVID-19 wave, the “plateau is quite flat, and the decline is quite slow”.
“So it is important [to acknowledge] that we are expecting the levels of transmission in the community to still be maintained at high levels,” Chant stated.
Household contacts or individuals recognized as shut contacts by NSW Health will now not need to isolate, and can as an alternative be required to undertake every day speedy antigen assessments, put on masks indoors when not at house and will probably be unable to go to aged care properties, hospitals and different weak settings except a particular exemption applies.
People who check constructive to COVID-19 by way of a PCR check or a RAT will nonetheless be required to isolate for seven days.
Public well being orders requiring key employees, together with aviation, lecturers and well being workers, to be vaccinated will probably be lifted however will as an alternative be decided primarily based on particular person danger beneath occupational work well being and security guidelines.
The state’s remaining quarantine lodge operation will shut on April 30. Unvaccinated worldwide travellers will now not need to enter lodge quarantine and as an alternative might want to take a RAT inside 24 hours of arrival.