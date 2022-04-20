Close contact rules, major pandemic restrictions scrapped in NSW
The state’s remaining quarantine lodge operation will shut on April 30. Unvaccinated worldwide travellers will now not must enter lodge quarantine and as a substitute might want to take a RAT inside 24 hours of arrival.
“We have to coexist with COVID-19, but we can’t ignore it,” Chant mentioned. “The impact will most heavily fall on people with chronic underlying conditions and the elderly. We want to take a cautious and proportionate approach as we enter winter months when we will have flu circulating as well as COVID-19,” she mentioned.
Chant mentioned the overhaul to the foundations have been a part of simplifying COVID measures as case numbers continued to say no and the state lives with the virus, however couldn’t rule out reintroducing restrictions ought to circumstances surge or a extra extreme variant emerges.
“It is important to note that people can get reinfected and, whilst the vaccines are holding well, they don’t afford absolute protection,” Chant mentioned.
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet warned the elimination of shut contacts and lodge quarantine didn’t mark the “end of the pandemic” and mentioned restrictions may at all times be introduced again.
“We have put downward pressure on our health system and that is because of the efforts and sacrifices people have made,” Perrottet mentioned.
“These isolation rules have been necessary but thanks to strong vaccination rates we can make the changes announced today.
“We will always tailor our restrictions, as we’ve said from the outset, to the circumstances we find ourselves in. We believe today’s announcements are balanced and proportionate,” he mentioned.
NSW reported 15 COVID deaths on Wednesday and 15,414 new infections. Hospitalisations have risen in latest days, with 1639 COVID-19 circumstances admitted to hospital, together with 72 in intensive care items.