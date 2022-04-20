Close contact rules, major pandemic restrictions scrapped in NSW

The state’s remaining quarantine lodge operation will shut on April 30. Unvaccinated worldwide travellers will now not must enter lodge quarantine and as a substitute might want to take a RAT inside 24 hours of arrival.

“We have to coexist with COVID-19, but we can’t ignore it,” Chant mentioned. “The impact will most heavily fall on people with chronic underlying conditions and the elderly. We want to take a cautious and proportionate approach as we enter winter months when we will have flu circulating as well as COVID-19,” she mentioned.

Chant mentioned the overhaul to the foundations have been a part of simplifying COVID measures as case numbers continued to say no and the state lives with the virus, however couldn’t rule out reintroducing restrictions ought to circumstances surge or a extra extreme variant emerges.

“It is important to note that people can get reinfected and, whilst the vaccines are holding well, they don’t afford absolute protection,” Chant mentioned.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet warned the elimination of shut contacts and lodge quarantine didn’t mark the “end of the pandemic” and mentioned restrictions may at all times be introduced again.