‘Close to the benchmark’: Mitchell talks up Blues ahead of Hawks meeting

Mitchell acknowledged his crew would want to lift its degree on the contest to compete with Carlton’s engine room after the Hawks conceded some large statistical benefits in an in any other case totally spectacular 64-point dismantling of Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval. The Power had extra possessions (417-344), clearances (55-30) and inside-50s (58-46) than Hawthorn on Saturday evening. Patrick Cripps and the Blues’ midfield are near the “benchmark,” based on Mitchell. Credit:AFL Photos “Minus 25 clearances, I’m not sure that happens too often and [still] have a strong win,” Mitchell stated. “That’s not a sustainable way to play.

“We recognise that with our stoppage and contested play around the middle of the ground in particular, we’ve got some work to do. “We’re by no means a finished product.” The Hawks as an alternative bought the job executed by way of their brutal, scientific effectivity. Incredibly, they nailed 12 set pictures with no blemish towards Port, with Mitch Lewis (5 objectives), Jack Gunston (three) and Luke Breust (three) combining for 11 objectives from as many makes an attempt. “We only had 46 inside-50s but were able to kick 19 goals,” Mitchell stated.

“It’s unlikely we’ll do that every week, but the boys were really on in front of the ball. “I thought our front half looked quite dangerous for the majority of the day.” Emerging spearhead Lewis booted 4 of his career-best haul in a commanding third time period to maneuver to equal high spot on the Coleman Medal leaderboard and quash the Power’s hopes after they briefly threatened a revival. “From my personal point of view, he’s shown glimpses across the last couple of years of strong performances,” Mitchell stated of Lewis. “Sometimes it will be his turn to kick a few goals and sometimes it won’t.

“He gives himself every chance because of consistency of effort. Loading “I’m not surprised by what he did.” Port coach Ken Hinkley was completely shocked and dismayed along with his crew’s efficiency, describing his feeling as “maximum disappointment”. “It was so far away from what we expected, what we wanted and what we needed,” Hinkley lamented.