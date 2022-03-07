Closer Defence Ties Way Forward: UK On India’s Russia-Ukraine Stance

The UK minister mentioned she had spoken to S Jaishankar to encourage an anti-Russia stand. (Representational)

London:

Britain mentioned on Monday that India’s stance on the Russia-Ukraine battle was the results of its dependence on Russia and subsequently the way in which ahead could be to make sure nearer financial and defence ties between India and the UK.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was requested about India’s stance throughout a listening to of the UK Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee (FAC), the influential cross-party panel accountable for analyzing the administration and coverage of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

The minister confirmed that she had spoken to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to encourage a stand in opposition to Russian actions in Ukraine.

“I have spoken to my counterpart, Minister Jaishankar, and encouraged India to stand against Russia and made it very clear that we see this as a violation of sovereignty, that every country that believes in freedom and democracy should absolutely abhor,” mentioned Truss.

“I think the issue for India is there is some level of dependence on Russia, both in terms of its defence relationships but also in terms of its economic relationships. And I think the way forward is for a closer economic and defence relationship with India. Both by the United Kingdom and also our like-minded allies,” she mentioned.

Referencing the continuing free commerce settlement (FTA) negotiations, which entered its second section in London on Monday, the minister mentioned the intention was to deliver India nearer right into a circle of democratic nations.

“I have been to India as Foreign Secretary. We are working on those closer security links, we have done joint exercises – for example, we had the Carrier Strike Group operating with India. We are looking at areas like security, we are now negotiating a trade agreement — this is the way that we are going to bring India closer into a circle of countries that support freedom, democracy and sovereignty,” the minister added.

The chair of the FAC, Conservative Party MP Tom Tugendhat, had specifically asked Truss for her view on why she thought India “didn’t vote alongside the opposite 141 nations” in opposition to Russia.

India has up to now abstained in all Ukraine-related votes condemning Russian motion on the UN, together with on a decision every within the Security Council, General Assembly and Human Rights Council. It has pressured on the necessity for a right away finish to violence in favour of a path of diplomacy.

