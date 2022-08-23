Closing arguments in NT gas project case

A Federal Court problem in opposition to an enormous fuel challenge off the Tiwi Islands is beginning to wrap up in Darwin with closing arguments to begin on Wednesday.

Tiwi Islander Dennis Tipakalippa is preventing the nationwide fuel regulator’s resolution to permit Santos to drill eight wells within the Barossa fuel subject, 265 kilometres northwest of Darwin.

The Munupi elder says he was not consulted over the corporate’s environmental plan and fears the challenge might harm his folks’s sea-country.

Over the previous two days, the court docket has sat in Melville Island and Darwin as Justice Mordecai Bromberg heard from a number of witnesses in phrases, tune and dance.

The court docket was informed concerning the Munupi folks’s connection to the land and sea, and the way they feared the Santos challenge would harm the surroundings and influence their lifestyle and religious wellbeing.

Marine ranger James De Santis additionally gave proof that the offshore fuel challenge would reduce into the migration path of the weak olive ridley sea turtle.

The drilling would additionally disrupt the ocean ground and a chemical spill would have a devastating impact on the thriving marine ecosystem, Mr De Santis stated.

“There’s too much to lose out there if anything goes wrong,” he informed the court docket on Tuesday.

“It will be a great big loss for myself, my children and my grandchildren, right through generations of Tiwi people.”

Santos, which is Australia’s second-largest impartial fuel producer, has stated it might “vigorously defend” the Barossa challenge, and that it had all obligatory approvals following session with stakeholders.

The $US3.6 billion ($A5.2 billion) offshore pure fuel growth is anticipated to create as much as 600 jobs and pipe fuel 280km to the Darwin LNG facility, with first manufacturing anticipated in 2025.

The firm says the challenge, which it bought from ConocoPhillips in 2020, is 43 per cent full and on schedule. The drilling that’s the topic of the court docket case began in July.

Lawyers representing the Tiwi Islanders and Santos will start their closing submissions within the Federal Court on Wednesday morning.