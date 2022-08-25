Closing arguments underway in trial of Jerry Westrom in cold case murder

MINNEAPOLIS — Closing arguments are underway Thursday within the trial of Jerry Westrom, who’s charged with the 1993 homicide of Jeanie Ann Childs in south Minneapolis.

WCCO-TV’s Jennifer Mayerle was within the courtroom and reported at 11 a.m. that the prosecution had made its case and that the protection was presenting its closing arguments. The case may very well be within the palms of the jury by the early afternoon.

In court docket masking closing argument within the Jerry Westrom trial this morning. He’s the hockey dad accused within the 1993 homicide of Jeanie Childs in Minneapolis. Prosecution simply went, protection up subsequent. Will present updates throughout court docket breaks #wcco — Jennifer Mayerle (@jennifermayerle) August 25, 2022

Earlier in the trial, prosecutors argued that Westrom’s footprint matched a bloody footprint discovered at Childs’ house, and his DNA was discovered on a number of objects within the house, together with a comforter and a towel within the toilet.

Childs, 35, was discovered stabbed to dying in her house. Westrom is going through a first-degree homicide cost.

Prosecutor Mike Radmer instructed the jury final week that Westrom’s assault was premediated and he was decided to kill Childs.

On the opposite hand, Westrom’s protection has argued that Childs, who labored as a prostitute, might have been killed by one other particular person, her alleged pimp, who lived on this identical house complicated. Some of the person’s hairs have been present in Childs’ hand. That man died in 2017.

Defense legal professional Steve Meshbesher referred to as the prosecution’s proof circumstantial and primarily based on assumptions.

Westrom was charged within the decades-old chilly case after investigators adopted him to a hockey recreation and grabbed a serviette that he threw within the trash. They used the serviette to acquire his DNA.