Cloudburst In Uttarakhand’s Dehradun, Disaster Response Team Rushes In

The cloudburst was reported by locals at 2:45 am at this time in Sarkhet village in Dehradun district

Dehradun:

A cloudburst occurred in Raipur block in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun district within the early hours of the morning at this time.

The cloudburst was reported by locals at 2:45 am at this time in Sarkhet village within the district. The State Disaster Response Force or SDRF workforce rushed to the spot after getting data.

“All the people stuck in the village were rescued while some took shelter in a resort nearby,” the catastrophe response workforce mentioned.

“Due to the continuous torrential rains since yesterday, the Tamasa river flowing near the famous Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple in Dehradun has taken a formidable form. Due to which the contact of Mata Vaishno Devi Cave Yoga Temple and Tapkeshwar Mahadev has been lost, the pool has also been damaged. By the grace of God, there has been no loss of life or property,” mentioned Acharya Bipin Joshi, the founding father of the temple.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall additionally triggered flash floods close to Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra city in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir this morning.

In view of the heavy rains and flash floods, the upward motion of devotees in Mata Vaishno Devi temple was stopped for a while.

“In the wake of heavy rainfall, upward movement of pilgrims to Vaishno Devi temple has been stopped from Katra. Priority is given to pilgrims coming downwards. Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have already been deployed, The situation is being monitored. No untoward incident reported so far,” mentioned Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

Earlier in July, a cloudburst struck the holy cave space of Amarnath which resulted in a heavy discharge of water within the ‘Nallah’, adjoining the holy cave, following which the path to Amarnath was broken, it the yatra was on halt for a while.

Four Mi-17V5 and 4 Cheetal helicopters of the Indian Air Force have been additionally deployed for rescue and aid efforts on the Amarnath shrine.

The Yatra started on June 29, from Jammu amid tight safety preparations made by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) together with the military and the native police.

The Amarnath shrine pilgrimage to the three,880-metre-high cave shrine of Lord Shiva, positioned within the higher reaches of the Himalayas, is held from the dual routes of Pahalgam and Baltal.



