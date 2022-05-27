Club legend backs ‘under the pump’ coach

Embattled North Melbourne coach David Noble wants “patience” from followers and the AFL world in line with his long-time mentor Chris Fagan, who stated the large rebuild he launched into took time.

Fagan’s assist comes as North legend Brent Harvey stated even when “someone dropped a bomb on Melbourne” the Kangaroos would survive after a torrid week for the membership.

Noble moved to the Kangaroos after serving as an assistant to Fagan on the Lions and their friendship stretches again to their Tasmanian roots.

On Friday, the Lions coach, who received simply 10 video games in his first two seasons in cost in Brisbane working with Noble earlier than taking them to the finals in every of the previous three seasons, stated the North mentor wanted time to complete the job he began.

“It’s always a difficult time when coaches are under the pump,” Fagan stated.

“I know myself in the first couple of years here it was hard work when we weren‘t winning many games and people are looking trying to look for reasons why.

“He‘s trying to rebuild a footy club and there’s a bit of pain associated with that as we found out.

Camera Icon Chris Fagan and David Noble worked together at the Lions. Adam Trafford/AFL Media/Getty Images Credit: Supplied

“Hopefully, some patience can be shown and wise heads prevail and that he and the team can see their way through it.“

Harvey, the North Melbourne games record-holder and the current runner, echoed the sentiments of Noble and club chief executive Ben Amarfio who said they were in the fight together after registering just one win in 10 games this season and the departures of three recruiting staff this week.

“I’ll tell you one thing, what happens at the North Melbourne Football Club, internally, we stick together. That’s how it’s been this week,” Harvey instructed RSN.

“Yes, there’s been a few little announcements and stuff like that, but we stick together.

“There’s one thing I read a few years back now, and it’s actually quite funny because I think it’s exactly the same. If someone dropped a bomb on Melbourne, there would be two things that would survive it – cockroaches and the North Melbourne Football Club.

Camera Icon David Noble and Brent Harvey, who has the coach’s back. Michael Klein Credit: News Corp Australia

“It feels exactly the same, it feels exactly like that. Sometimes this stuff can bring you together, and it’s sort of done that this week.”

Fagan stated Noble was feeling extra warmth than the Lions coach did in his early days as a result of he was teaching a Melbourne staff.

But that didn’t imply he deserved any much less time to get the job performed.

“It‘s a red-hot footy town. There’s no doubt about that,” Fagan stated.

“So there’s not too much sympathy for you.

“I think if they can show some improvement in the second half of the year, that’ll definitely help them.

“I’m not there, I don’t know what’s going on internally.

“I sort of hope that they can show some improvement and that helps Nobes and the other coaches there have life a little bit easier for a while.”