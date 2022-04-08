Australia

Clubhouse leader Smith bookends Masters opener with double bogeys, Woods lurks

Cameron Smith ended spherical one of many Masters the best way he began it.

With a double bogey.

The solely pictures Cameron Smith dropped all day on the Masters got here on the primary and 18th holes.Credit:Getty

Brilliant for a lot of Thursday’s opening spherical at Augusta National, Smith settled for a four-under spherical of 68 after his drive on the par-4 ending gap headed towards timber on the correct aspect and began fairly a ending journey. He wound up three-putting for double, falling right into a tie at that time with Sungjae Im for the Masters lead.

From holes two via 17, it was nothing however birdies and pars for Smith — eight of every in that stretch. He made 4 birdies in 5 holes from 12 via 16, at one level opening up a three-shot lead.

Smith is taking part in the Masters for the sixth time. His greatest end is a tie for second in 2020.

Tiger Woods, in the meantime, not famend for his quick begins, got here in below par at a event that even days in the past he was no certainty to play.

Tiger Woods was, as ever, the centre of attention.

The five-time winner had some good moments, some unfortunate outcomes and a few blunders in his opening spherical.

Given what he’s gone via over the last 17 months or so, he absolutely wasn’t going to complain.



