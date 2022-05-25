Clue From Drunk Friend Helps Cops Arrest Killers Of Noida Man

Noida homicide case: Two of the accused had been arrested, stated police. (Representational)

Noida:

Leads from a drunk pal — who partially remembered the registration quantity and color of a motorbike — helped the Noida police catch the killers of a 23-year-old man who was overwhelmed to dying with a concrete brick on May 14, officers stated.

In what gave the impression to be a case of highway rage that happened throughout evening hours on an remoted highway stretch, the police had been left with no clue in regards to the culprits, whilst CCTV footage proved to be little assist for officers investigating the homicide.

Abhay Tyagi, a resident of Bhangel underneath Phase 2 police station limits, was returning house with two pals. All of them had been drunk after they obtained right into a combat with three unidentified males who had been approaching two bikes. An argument broke out between them, resulting in Tyagi’s dying after which the trio fled, officers stated.

Two of the accused had been arrested by the police on Tuesday, they stated.

“When the police launched the investigation, there was no clue about the culprits. However, one of the drunk friends of Tyagi told police that he could remember the number of one of the motorcycles on which the assailants had come,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Elamaran G informed PTI.

“The friend could remember only half of the number – UP 16 CH and could not recall the last four digits and that the motorcycle was black in colour. We have tried analyzing CCTV footage of nearby areas also but to no avail. There was no other clue or leads which seemed workable. So we went around tracing the only lead we had,” the officer stated.

The police then filtered out two-wheelers registered underneath UP 16 (Gautam Buddh Nagar) adopted by the code CH and additional zeroed down to determine the bikes owned by individuals residing in Bhangel and close by villages like Gejha and Salarpur.

“We then got a data of 100 motorcycles which were black-coloured and fitting the description we had. These vehicles were thoroughly checked and a few owners questioned, but they appeared clean and not connected with the case,” DCP Elamaran stated.

Zeroing down additional on suspects, the police in the end reached Mohit Singh Chauhan (22) and Vivek Singh (21), each residing in Bhangel village. The police checked their name knowledge data and questioned them after which they confessed to killing Tyagi on the evening of May 14, he stated.

Both accused have been booked underneath Indian Penal Code part 302 (homicide), whereas their third affiliate is on the run however searches are underway to arrest him, too, the officer added.

