CMO: Omicron wave is on the decline | Loop Barbados

The worst of Barbados’ omicron wave seems to have handed.

Chief medical officer, Dr Kenneth George reported on Saturday, February 12 from Ilaro Court that infections are on “a down slope” after spiking as much as 923 on January 24.

The island’s high medical official famous there was a 19 per cent decline in newly confirmed instances prior to now seven days. The each day common of instances is at 495, a drop in comparison with the 692 each day common that was reported two weeks in the past.

Additionally, the seven-day cumulative incidence is at present at 1,206 per 100, 000 of the inhabitants. Dr George contended that the positivity charge which stands at present stands at 23.4 per cent – the earlier excessive was 26 per cent – must be improved.

When questioned on Government’s determination to take away the curfew from Monday, February 14, the chief medical officer emphasised that authorities have adopted the science and trending developments of the unfold. He famous that with 65 % of the eligible inhabitants vaccinated and booster uptake growing – 57 per cent of the eligible inhabitants are boosted – the choice to evaluation the curfew was made “purposefully”.

“With the concept of endemicity, there will always be a level of circulation of the virus within our communities and that is for the foreseeable future. And therefore, the changing of the protocols reflects this type of understanding of the public health. As I have indicated, decisions are not made rashly, decisions are made purposefully, using not only the Barbadian experience but also the experience of our international partners to make decisions,” remarked Dr George.

He reminded the general public to be cautious because the nation was not but out of the woods. The chief medical officer reiterated that people should abide by the general public well being protocols of masking and sanitising and advocated for individuals to get vaccinated to extend their safety towards extreme illness and dying.

“We support the changes fully, however, personal responsibility and good judgement are critical for us to get out of this current wave. We believe that based on information we have, based on the disease profiles in Barbados that certainly omicron is highly contagious and we are not shying away from that but fortunately, you have ways to protect yourselves…so I am asking all Barbadians to have their guards up.”