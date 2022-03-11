CNG may cost a whole lot less in Maharashtra soon. Here’s why

CNG is not only extra reasonably priced as a gasoline choice for autos however can also be considerably cleaner than petrol-only or diesel autos.

Maharashtra Finance Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday proposed a considerable reduce in Value Added Tax (VAT) on pure gasoline – from the 13.5% at current to three%. The transfer may make Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) an entire lot cheaper throughout the state and are available as a giant reduction to homeowners with autos fitted with the alternate-fuel expertise.

CNG per kilo price in Mumbai is round ₹66 at current after costs have been revised upwards in the beginning of the yr, considerably larger than round ₹43 per kilo in Delhi.

Pawar mentioned that the discount in VAT would lead to a income lack of round ₹800 crores annually. But on the flip aspect, it may very well be a shot within the arm for automobile homeowners, particularly with the opportunity of a giant hike in gasoline costs looming owing to rising crude costs in worldwide markets. CNG, aside from the economics, has the added benefit of being a considerably cleaner gasoline supply than petrol-only or diesel autos.

How many CNG stations are there in Maharashtra?

According to information* from Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, there are 423 CNG stations in the whole state of Maharashtra. Gujarat has the very best quantity with 731 stations whereas Uttar Pradesh has 384. Delhi NCR area has the very best density of CNG stations, at 424.

What are your CNG automobile choices?

The demand for CNG autos has been rising considerably in current occasions, aided by skyrocketing gasoline costs. While Hyundai and Maruti have been providing company-fitted CNG kits on a number of of its fashions for fairly a while now, Tata Motors lately entered the fray with CNG kits for Tigor and Tiago.

Company-fitted kits might price greater than getting a package fitted from native shops however there are a number of benefits of investing a bit extra on the time of a brand new automobile buy. The respective OEM respects the guarantee, get the kits serviced as per process and the efficiency of the automobile is often higher than a automobile with kits fitted from elsewhere.

