CNG Prices Dearer By Rs. 2 Per Kg In Delhi-NCR

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has elevated the costs of CNG in a number of elements of the nation, with the costs in Delhi hiked by Rs. 2 per kg.

IGL additionally elevated the costs of CNG in different cities in India. CNG costs have now reached ₹ 85.40 per kg in Kanpur, Fatehpur and Hamirpur, ₹ 83.88 per kg in Ajmer, Pali, and Rajsamand, ₹ 82.27 in Karnal and Kaithal and ₹ 84.07 per kg in Rewari.











Region Price of CNG Per Kg
Delhi ₹ 73.61
Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad ₹ 76.17
Gurugram ₹ 81.94
Rewari ₹ 84.07
Karnal and Kaithal ₹ 82.27
Kanpur, Hamirpur and Fatehpur ₹ 85.40
Ajmer, Pali, and Rajsamand ₹ 83.88

The hike in CNG costs is prone to offset among the bills incurred by the entities as a result of increased value of pure gasoline set by the Government of India on April 1. As per studies, the central authorities doubled the worth of pure gasoline – used within the manufacturing of CNG – for the six-month interval beginning April 1.

