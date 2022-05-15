CNG Prices Dearer By Rs. 2 Per Kg In Delhi-NCR

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has elevated the costs of CNG in a number of elements of the nation. The value of CNG was hiked by ₹ 2 per kg within the area of Delhi-NCR, taking the retail value to ₹ 73.61 per kg in Delhi, ₹ 76.17 per kg in Noida, and ₹ 81.94 in Gurugram.

IGL additionally elevated the costs of CNG in different cities in India. CNG costs have now reached ₹ 85.40 per kg in Kanpur, Fatehpur and Hamirpur, ₹ 83.88 per kg in Ajmer, Pali, and Rajsamand, ₹ 82.27 in Karnal and Kaithal and ₹ 84.07 per kg in Rewari.

Region Price of CNG Per Kg

Delhi ₹ 73.61

Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad ₹ 76.17

Gurugram ₹ 81.94

Rewari ₹ 84.07

Karnal and Kaithal ₹ 82.27

Kanpur, Hamirpur and Fatehpur ₹ 85.40

Ajmer, Pali, and Rajsamand ₹ 83.88







The hike in CNG costs is prone to offset among the bills incurred by the entities as a result of increased value of pure gasoline set by the Government of India on April 1. As per studies, the central authorities doubled the worth of pure gasoline – used within the manufacturing of CNG – for the six-month interval beginning April 1.

