CNN+ streaming service launch date, cost and everything else you need to know
Long-running 24-hour information channel CNN has launched its official streaming platform CNN+ within the U.S.
The platform will characteristic quite a lot of reside and deliberate content material for viewers spanning politics, meals, tradition, science, and sport.
Newsweek has all the things it’s essential find out about CNN+ together with its launch date, value, content material, and all the things else it’s essential know.
When is CNN+ Available and What Does It Cost?
After nearly one yr of ready, CNN+ launches on Tuesday, March 29.
Back in July 2021, CNN introduced the arrival of the streaming platform, describing it as “the evolution of video news and the start of a new era for the company.”
To watch CNN+, you’ll be able to signal as much as the platform now for $5.99 per thirty days or $59.99 per yr.
You should additionally obtain the CNN+ app, which is obtainable totally free through Amazon Fire TV, Android telephones and tablets, Apple gadgets, and desktops.
Customers who join throughout the first month of CNN+’s launch and instantly with the community will obtain a 50 % low cost on their month-to-month plan so long as they continue to be subscribers.
What Shows Are On CNN+?
CNN+ will characteristic eight to 12 hours of reside programming per day, together with a variety of authentic programming and a library of CNN authentic sequence equivalent to documentaries. There can even be interactive programming, permitting audiences to interact with a number of the reside exhibits.
In a press release saying the platform, CNN+ Chief digital officer Andrew Morse teased: “It’s not going to be a news headline service,” citing alternatives for “more deep dives” into topics equivalent to “climate change; space and science; and race and identity.”
He added: “You’re also going to see things that surprise you.”
In December 2021, CNN introduced long-time Fox News journalist Chris Wallace had joined the community to host his personal talk-show program on the streaming service.
Former NBC News correspondent Kasie Hunt was the primary to hitch CNN+. She could have her personal present specializing in politics titled, The Source with Kasie Hunt.
In January 2022, former NPR host Audie Cornish joined CNN+ and is about to host her personal interview present, 20 Questions with Audie Cornish.
Marketing Professor Scott Galloway has joined CNN+ as a contributor, in addition to NBA star Rex Chapman and chef Alison Roman.
Actress Eva Longoria signed as much as CNN+ together with her personal documentary sequence, Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico. The six-part sequence will observe Longoria on her travels round Mexico, exploring meals from tequila to mole sauce, and is impressed by CNN’s sequence, Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy.
Announcing the documentary sequence, Longoria stated in a press release per Variety: “Partnering with CNN on a culinary-driven expedition throughout Mexico is a dream come true. I am so proud of my Mexican-American roots and can’t wait to bring the hidden gems of Mexico to the world through Searching for Mexico.
“I’m an enormous fan of Stanley’s journey all through Italy; he set the bar excessive, and I am unable to wait for everybody to fall in love with the magic of Mexico.”
CNN+ will also feature a cooking show hosted by Alison Roman, a talk show led by Don Lemon, a ebook membership hosted by Jake Tapper, and a parenting present fronted by Anderson Cooper.
Newsweek has the full schedule for CNN+ below:
Live Weekday Schedule:
- 5 Things with Kate Bolduan at 7 A.M. ET
- Go There at 8 A.M. ET
- Big Picture with Sara Sidner at 9 A.M. ET
- Reliable Sources Daily at 11 A.M. ET
- The Source with Kasie Hunt at 4 P.M. ET
- The Global Brief with Bianca Nobilo at 5 P.M. ET
- Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? at 6 P.M. ET (Monday to Thursday)
- The Newscast with Wolf Blitzer at 7:30 P.M. ET
Weekly Schedule
- Anderson Cooper Full Circle (Tuesdays and Saturdays)
- Boss Files with Poppy Harlow (Mondays)
- Jake Tapper’s Book Club (Sundays)
- Parental Guidance With Anderson Cooper (Wednesdays)
- No Mercy, No Malice with Scott Galloway (Tuesdays)
- The Don Lemon Show (Fridays — April 2022)
- Rex Chapman (Mondays — April 2022)
- 20 Questions with Audie Cornish (May 2022)
- Cari & Jemele: Speak.Easy. (May 2022)
Original Programming
- The Newscast with Wolf Blitzer
- Five Things, hosted by Kate Bolduan
- Rex Chapman
- Parental Guidance, hosted by Anderson Cooper
- Anderson Cooper Full Circle
- 20 Questions with Audie Cornish
- The Don Lemon Show
- Scott Galloway
- Boss Files, hosted by Poppy Harlow
- The Source with Kasie Hunt
- Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico
- The Big Picture, hosted by Sara Sidner
- Alison Roman
- Jake Tapper’s Book Club
- Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?
- Flashpoints with Fareed Zakaria
- Cari & Jemele: Speak.Easy. with Cari Champion and Jemele Hill
You can subscribe to CNN+ from Tuesday, March 29.