CNN+ streaming service launch date, cost and everything else you need to know

Long-running 24-hour information channel CNN has launched its official streaming platform CNN+ within the U.S.

The platform will characteristic quite a lot of reside and deliberate content material for viewers spanning politics, meals, tradition, science, and sport.

Newsweek has all the things it’s essential find out about CNN+ together with its launch date, value, content material, and all the things else it’s essential know.

When is CNN+ Available and What Does It Cost?

After nearly one yr of ready, CNN+ launches on Tuesday, March 29.

Back in July 2021, CNN introduced the arrival of the streaming platform, describing it as “the evolution of video news and the start of a new era for the company.”

To watch CNN+, you’ll be able to signal as much as the platform now for $5.99 per thirty days or $59.99 per yr.

You should additionally obtain the CNN+ app, which is obtainable totally free through Amazon Fire TV, Android telephones and tablets, Apple gadgets, and desktops.

Customers who join throughout the first month of CNN+’s launch and instantly with the community will obtain a 50 % low cost on their month-to-month plan so long as they continue to be subscribers.

What Shows Are On CNN+?

CNN+ will characteristic eight to 12 hours of reside programming per day, together with a variety of authentic programming and a library of CNN authentic sequence equivalent to documentaries. There can even be interactive programming, permitting audiences to interact with a number of the reside exhibits.

In a press release saying the platform, CNN+ Chief digital officer Andrew Morse teased: “It’s not going to be a news headline service,” citing alternatives for “more deep dives” into topics equivalent to “climate change; space and science; and race and identity.”

He added: “You’re also going to see things that surprise you.”

In December 2021, CNN introduced long-time Fox News journalist Chris Wallace had joined the community to host his personal talk-show program on the streaming service.

Former NBC News correspondent Kasie Hunt was the primary to hitch CNN+. She could have her personal present specializing in politics titled, The Source with Kasie Hunt.

In January 2022, former NPR host Audie Cornish joined CNN+ and is about to host her personal interview present, 20 Questions with Audie Cornish.

Marketing Professor Scott Galloway has joined CNN+ as a contributor, in addition to NBA star Rex Chapman and chef Alison Roman.

Actress Eva Longoria signed as much as CNN+ together with her personal documentary sequence, Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico. The six-part sequence will observe Longoria on her travels round Mexico, exploring meals from tequila to mole sauce, and is impressed by CNN’s sequence, Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy.

Announcing the documentary sequence, Longoria stated in a press release per Variety: “Partnering with CNN on a culinary-driven expedition throughout Mexico is a dream come true. I am so proud of my Mexican-American roots and can’t wait to bring the hidden gems of Mexico to the world through Searching for Mexico.

“I’m an enormous fan of Stanley’s journey all through Italy; he set the bar excessive, and I am unable to wait for everybody to fall in love with the magic of Mexico.”

CNN+ will also feature a cooking show hosted by Alison Roman, a talk show led by Don Lemon, a ebook membership hosted by Jake Tapper, and a parenting present fronted by Anderson Cooper.

Newsweek has the full schedule for CNN+ below:

Live Weekday Schedule:

5 Things with Kate Bolduan at 7 A.M. ET

Go There at 8 A.M. ET

Big Picture with Sara Sidner at 9 A.M. ET

Reliable Sources Daily at 11 A.M. ET

The Source with Kasie Hunt at 4 P.M. ET

The Global Brief with Bianca Nobilo at 5 P.M. ET

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? at 6 P.M. ET (Monday to Thursday)

The Newscast with Wolf Blitzer at 7:30 P.M. ET

Weekly Schedule

Anderson Cooper Full Circle (Tuesdays and Saturdays)

Boss Files with Poppy Harlow (Mondays)

Jake Tapper’s Book Club (Sundays)

Parental Guidance With Anderson Cooper (Wednesdays)

No Mercy, No Malice with Scott Galloway (Tuesdays)

The Don Lemon Show (Fridays — April 2022)

Rex Chapman (Mondays — April 2022)

20 Questions with Audie Cornish (May 2022)

Cari & Jemele: Speak.Easy. (May 2022)

Original Programming

The Newscast with Wolf Blitzer

Five Things, hosted by Kate Bolduan

Rex Chapman

Parental Guidance, hosted by Anderson Cooper

Anderson Cooper Full Circle

20 Questions with Audie Cornish

The Don Lemon Show

Scott Galloway

Boss Files, hosted by Poppy Harlow

The Source with Kasie Hunt

Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico

The Big Picture, hosted by Sara Sidner

Alison Roman

Jake Tapper’s Book Club

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?

Flashpoints with Fareed Zakaria

Cari & Jemele: Speak.Easy. with Cari Champion and Jemele Hill

You can subscribe to CNN+ from Tuesday, March 29.