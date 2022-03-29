Americas

CNN+ streaming service launch date, cost and everything else you need to know

Long-running 24-hour information channel CNN has launched its official streaming platform CNN+ within the U.S.

The platform will characteristic quite a lot of reside and deliberate content material for viewers spanning politics, meals, tradition, science, and sport.

Newsweek has all the things it’s essential find out about CNN+ together with its launch date, value, content material, and all the things else it’s essential know.

When is CNN+ Available and What Does It Cost?

After nearly one yr of ready, CNN+ launches on Tuesday, March 29.

Back in July 2021, CNN introduced the arrival of the streaming platform, describing it as “the evolution of video news and the start of a new era for the company.”

To watch CNN+, you’ll be able to signal as much as the platform now for $5.99 per thirty days or $59.99 per yr.

You should additionally obtain the CNN+ app, which is obtainable totally free through Amazon Fire TV, Android telephones and tablets, Apple gadgets, and desktops.

Customers who join throughout the first month of CNN+’s launch and instantly with the community will obtain a 50 % low cost on their month-to-month plan so long as they continue to be subscribers.

What Shows Are On CNN+?

CNN+ will characteristic eight to 12 hours of reside programming per day, together with a variety of authentic programming and a library of CNN authentic sequence equivalent to documentaries. There can even be interactive programming, permitting audiences to interact with a number of the reside exhibits.

In a press release saying the platform, CNN+ Chief digital officer Andrew Morse teased: “It’s not going to be a news headline service,” citing alternatives for “more deep dives” into topics equivalent to “climate change; space and science; and race and identity.”

He added: “You’re also going to see things that surprise you.”

In December 2021, CNN introduced long-time Fox News journalist Chris Wallace had joined the community to host his personal talk-show program on the streaming service.

Former NBC News correspondent Kasie Hunt was the primary to hitch CNN+. She could have her personal present specializing in politics titled, The Source with Kasie Hunt.

In January 2022, former NPR host Audie Cornish joined CNN+ and is about to host her personal interview present, 20 Questions with Audie Cornish.

Marketing Professor Scott Galloway has joined CNN+ as a contributor, in addition to NBA star Rex Chapman and chef Alison Roman.

Actress Eva Longoria signed as much as CNN+ together with her personal documentary sequence, Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico. The six-part sequence will observe Longoria on her travels round Mexico, exploring meals from tequila to mole sauce, and is impressed by CNN’s sequence, Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy.

Announcing the documentary sequence, Longoria stated in a press release per Variety: “Partnering with CNN on a culinary-driven expedition throughout Mexico is a dream come true. I am so proud of my Mexican-American roots and can’t wait to bring the hidden gems of Mexico to the world through Searching for Mexico.

“I’m an enormous fan of Stanley’s journey all through Italy; he set the bar excessive, and I am unable to wait for everybody to fall in love with the magic of Mexico.”

CNN+ will also feature a cooking show hosted by Alison Roman, a talk show led by Don Lemon, a ebook membership hosted by Jake Tapper, and a parenting present fronted by Anderson Cooper.

Newsweek has the full schedule for CNN+ below:

Live Weekday Schedule:

  • 5 Things with Kate Bolduan at 7 A.M. ET
  • Go There at 8 A.M. ET
  • Big Picture with Sara Sidner at 9 A.M. ET
  • Reliable Sources Daily at 11 A.M. ET
  • The Source with Kasie Hunt at 4 P.M. ET
  • The Global Brief with Bianca Nobilo at 5 P.M. ET
  • Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? at 6 P.M. ET (Monday to Thursday)
  • The Newscast with Wolf Blitzer at 7:30 P.M. ET

Weekly Schedule

  • Anderson Cooper Full Circle (Tuesdays and Saturdays)
  • Boss Files with Poppy Harlow (Mondays)
  • Jake Tapper’s Book Club (Sundays)
  • Parental Guidance With Anderson Cooper (Wednesdays)
  • No Mercy, No Malice with Scott Galloway (Tuesdays)
  • The Don Lemon Show (Fridays — April 2022)
  • Rex Chapman (Mondays — April 2022)
  • 20 Questions with Audie Cornish (May 2022)
  • Cari & Jemele: Speak.Easy. (May 2022)

Original Programming

  • The Newscast with Wolf Blitzer
  • Five Things, hosted by Kate Bolduan
  • Rex Chapman
  • Parental Guidance, hosted by Anderson Cooper
  • Anderson Cooper Full Circle
  • 20 Questions with Audie Cornish
  • The Don Lemon Show
  • Scott Galloway
  • Boss Files, hosted by Poppy Harlow
  • The Source with Kasie Hunt
  • Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico
  • The Big Picture, hosted by Sara Sidner
  • Alison Roman
  • Jake Tapper’s Book Club
  • Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?
  • Flashpoints with Fareed Zakaria
  • Cari & Jemele: Speak.Easy. with Cari Champion and Jemele Hill

You can subscribe to CNN+ from Tuesday, March 29.

Eva Longoria will host Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico on CNN+
Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage



