CNN’s Camerota on Zucker Exit: ‘Feels Wrong’ Two Consenting Adults Can’t Have a Private Relationship

CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota mentioned Wednesday on “Newsroom” that the undisclosed relationship between CNN chief Jeff Zucker and Executive Vice President Allison Gollust is between “two consenting adults,” so it mustn’t have induced Zucker to step down.

Camerota mentioned, “I want to say something personal for a moment. I feel it deeply personally, but I think I speak for all of us and our colleagues. This is an incredible loss. It’s an incredible loss. Jeff is a remarkable person and an incredible leader. He has this uncanny ability to make, I think, every one of us feel special and valuable in our own way even though he is managing an international news organization of thousands of people. I just know he had this unique ability to make us feel special. I don’t think that comes around all the time. I think, again, it’s an incredible loss. I just think it’s so regrettable how it happened. If what you are reporting is true, these are two consenting adults who are both executives. That they can’t have a private relationship feels wrong on some level.”

Media reporter Brian Stelter mentioned, “Chris Cuomo was fired in December, and he’s not going out quietly. He was fired, and there were reports he was not going to get paid the millions of dollars on the remainder of his contract. As a source said earlier today, he was trying to burn the place down. He was going to court trying to burn the place down and claiming he had incriminating information on Zucker and Gollust.”

Follow Pam Key On Twitter @pamkeyNEN