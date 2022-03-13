Coach reveals truth behind Conor McGregor’s bulked up body transformation

Conor McGregor is eyeing a return to the UFC and the reality behind his bulked up physique transformation has been revealed.

Conor McGregor’s coach isn’t frightened in regards to the UFC star’s bulked up physique as he eyes a return to the Octagon later this 12 months.

McGregor has been sidelined with damage since he broke his leg in a loss to Dustin Poirier of their trilogy combat final July.

Watch UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev this Sunday from 8AM with ESPN on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try 14-Days Free Now >

After present process surgical procedure, the Irishman has vowed to make a return to the UFC as quickly as attainable and he’s been turning heads along with his new-look physique.

McGregor has piled on the kilos within the gymnasium and revealed at one level he weighed as a lot as 86kg — 15kg heavier than he was when weighing in for his bout in opposition to Poirier.

Many UFC followers have been shocked by the added bulk to McGregor’s higher physique, however in keeping with his coach John Kavanagh, there’s nothing to be involved about.

“You know, Conor is a very hard trainer and he’s not going to go to the gym and mess around,” Kavanagh instructed information.com.au, as he gave this reporter a style of the MMA coaching program ALTA, which makes a median punter fight-ready in 20 weeks.

“The only thing he could go is lift weights,” Kavanagh added.

“So guess what? He lifted all the weights.”

McGregor’s longtime mentor dismissed any discuss the 33-year-old may have bother shedding the burden for one more potential light-weight bout.

“In terms of am I worried in a couple months time he’ll struggle with the weight? No,” Kavanagh stated.

“He’s made weight for 15 years, never missed once. For all his boxing fights, all his MMA fights, he’s never missed his weight class once.

“What he is going to come back I believe is much stronger. Any strength and conditioning coach will tell you, it’s not massively difficult to get somebody cardio fit, but it is hard to get them strong. So he’s focusing on what he can do now, which is get strong, strong, strong.”

McGregor’s damaged leg is healed and his subsequent job is to make sure his MMA expertise get again as much as scratch and he’s totally match for a combat.

“The purely physical side of it is pretty much done now,” Kavanagh stated.

“The bone is well healed. As he likes to say now, he has a titanium shin for kicking people in the head.

“So all the mechanical stuff is done and now it’s a case of starting to reintroduce the MMA-style drills. Because the way you move, it’s a little bit less predictable and you don’t want to do that until you really are structurally sound.

“When we start the fitness training, the excess fat and the excess weight will burn off just from the amount of calories you burn doing this sport.”

McGregor could also be previous his prime however he’s nonetheless hungry and decided to squeeze in a pair extra fights earlier than he calls time on his profession.

Kavanagh predicts the Irishman will make his long-awaited return on the UFC’s International Fight week in the midst of the 12 months.

It’s unclear who McGregor’s opponent can be however a possible combat looms with a UFC veteran corresponding to Nate Diaz, Tony Ferguson or Max Holloway.

“I think (European) summer time sounds about right,” Kavanagh stated.

“We’re kind of just getting back into MMA training so four months of that and couple weeks for high-intensity fight camp training.

“International Fight Week in July is always a big one for the UFC. Sounds like that would make sense.

“Who is the big question. I really don’t know. I really don’t know. Whoever it will be, I’m just excited if Conor’s excited by them.”