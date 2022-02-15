Coal boom triggers Grindrod plans to triple capacity at Mozambique’s biggest port | Fin24

Grindrod, the Johannesburg-listed logistics operator, plans to triple capability at its drybulk port terminals in Mozambique to cater for rising demand for coal exports from neighboring South Africa, the corporate stated on Monday.

Capacity on the firm’s wholly-owned terminal on the Maputo port, the nation’s largest, will develop to 4.5 million tons yearly by the tip of June from 1.5 million tons. While that at its 65%-held Matola coal terminal will improve to 12 million tons yearly from the present 7.3 million tons “in the short to medium term,” Grindrod stated in an announcement on its web site.

The firm’s determination comes as demand for coal has surged with economies bouncing again from Covid-19, and South African mining firms are trying to find alternate options to export their items as a result of snarl-ups on the nation’s personal ports and railways, doubtlessly costing billions of {dollars} in misplaced income.

Still, Mozambique shouldn’t be with out its challenges. Trucks crossing the South African border to Mozambique at instances can wait as much as three days in queues of greater than 15 kilometers lengthy.

“Critical to both projects is unlocking road and rail bottlenecks along the corridor,” Grindrod stated.