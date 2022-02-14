Coal India December Quarter Profit Rises 48% To Rs 4,558 Crore

Coal India reported 48 per cent leap in its third quarter web revenue

New Delhi:

Maharatna firm Coal India Limited (CIL) on Monday reported a 47.7 per cent rise in consolidated web revenue which stood at Rs 4,558.39 crore for the third quarter of the present fiscal, on greater income from operations.

Its consolidated web revenue was at Rs 3,085.39 crore within the corresponding interval of final yr, the corporate stated in a submitting to Bombay inventory change.

The consolidated income from operations of the corporate throughout October-December interval elevated to Rs 28,433.50 crore from Rs 23,686.03 crore within the corresponding interval.

Consolidated bills through the third quarter elevated to Rs 22,780.95 crore from Rs 19,592.57 crore within the corresponding quarter of the earlier fiscal.

The manufacturing of uncooked coal through the October-December interval elevated to 163.82 million tonnes from 156.78 million tonnes within the corresponding quarter of the earlier fiscal.

The offtake of uncooked coal additionally elevated to 173.77 million tonnes through the quarter from 154.46 million tonnes within the year-ago interval.

The firm stated that gross sales from e-auction in October-December interval stood at Rs 5,052.97 crore with a median realisation of Rs 1,947.19 per tonne.

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of the entire home dry gas output.