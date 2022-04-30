Business
Coal India Furthering India’s Energy Security, 20% Growth In Coal Offtake: Pralhad Joshi
Coal India Ltd is furthering the nation’s vitality safety, registering a major enhance in April 2022, tweeted Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi.
The firm’s coal offtake grew by a fifth and coal manufacturing elevated 12 per cent, learn the tweet.
20% development in coal offtake and 12% development in coal manufacturing@CoalIndiaHQ is furthering India’s vitality safety, registering a major enhance in April’22. pic.twitter.com/qAPoOmPeFq
— Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) April 30, 2022