Coal India Furthering India’s Energy Security, 20% Growth In Coal Offtake: Pralhad Joshi

Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi Tweets: 20% development in coal offtake and 12% in manufacturing

Coal India Ltd is furthering the nation’s vitality safety, registering a major enhance in April 2022, tweeted Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi.

The firm’s coal offtake grew by a fifth and coal manufacturing elevated 12 per cent, learn the tweet.





