Coal India Q1 Profit Almost Triples To Rs 8,833 Crore

Coal India’s output in April-June interval elevated to 159.75 million tonne (MT).

Coal India Ltd on Wednesday reported virtually three-fold rise in consolidated internet revenue at Rs 8,832.86 crore for June quarter 2022-23 on the again of upper gross sales.

The firm had posted a internet revenue of Rs 3,169.86 crore within the year-ago interval, Coal India Ltd (CIL) stated in a submitting to BSE.

Revenue from operations throughout April-June interval elevated to Rs 35,092.17 crore from Rs 25,282.75 crore within the year-ago quarter.

Net gross sales within the first quarter rose to Rs 32,497.9 crore from Rs 23,293.65 crore earlier.

The firm’s output in April-June interval elevated to 159.75 million tonne (MT) from 123.98 MT within the corresponding quarter of earlier fiscal.

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of home coal output. The firm is eyeing one billion tonne of manufacturing by 2023-24.

Shares of the corporate settled at Rs 219.85 apiece on BSE, up 2.02 per cent from the earlier shut.

